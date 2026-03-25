Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Sue's avatar
Sue
1d

I feel like you got to the heart of this weirdness. Great article

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Mildred Blanchard's avatar
Mildred Blanchard
1d

Beautifully written.

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