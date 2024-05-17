Brave New Normal

Jan Hunter
May 17, 2024

Wow, this is incredible- I've never heard of this phenomenon in such detail. You're right, it does sound "fantastical" and, to me, almost like an international political thriller movie plot. But I trust first-hand witnesses such as yourself more than anyone.

I'm hoping you turn this into a series detailing the infiltration you mention into Toronto and indeed into the US! I forwarded the link to Kevin Kiley, US Representative for California (El Dorado-Folsom area near Sacramento) and I think NTD / Epoch times would very much like to use this story and any research you have along these lines. They may also promote your work as an affiliate or syndicated journalist.

3 replies by Jason James and others
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
May 17, 2024

Of course ChatGPT has this to say about the CCP & Pierre Trudeau 🙄uh oh I think I hurt it’s feelings 🙄

The narrative you've presented suggests a dramatic and negative view of Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's policies towards China and the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Canada. Here's a more balanced and factual account of these events:

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau made significant strides in foreign policy during his tenure, including the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1970. This move was part of Trudeau's broader strategy to diversify Canada's international relations and engage with major global players beyond traditional Western alliances.

Trudeau's decision was influenced by the geopolitical context of the Cold War and the growing recognition of the PRC as a major world power. Establishing diplomatic ties with China was seen as a pragmatic step to engage with a country that represented a significant portion of the world's population and economic potential. This move predated the United States' recognition of China in 1979 and marked Canada as one of the first Western nations to establish formal relations with the PRC.

The relationship between Canada and China has evolved over the decades, with periods of both cooperation and tension. While economic ties have strengthened, concerns over human rights, national security, and influence operations have periodically surfaced. Recent years have seen increased scrutiny and debate about the nature and extent of Chinese influence in Canada, particularly regarding issues such as foreign interference and espionage.

It's important to approach these topics with a nuanced understanding of historical context and current geopolitical dynamics, recognizing the complexities and multiple perspectives involved.

3 replies by Jason James and others
12 more comments...

