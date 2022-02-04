I step off the elevator into the shopping mall. Retail workers stare aimlessly through empty store windows. This place seems to exist in an alternate universe. Second rate stores with names nobody’s ever heard of selling off brand items that slightly resemble fourth rate brands like Reebok. Even the food court appears to be a bootleg version of a regular food court. One restaurant has laid claim to having “the world’s best soup.” I’m intrigued by the signage but decide to continue walking. Could I have just given up the opportunity to indulge in the best boiled broth any upright walking mammal has ever tasted? Maybe. But the empty tables around their establishment say otherwise. Bad product placement.

I pass some stalls selling souvenirs for tourists: carved miniature totem poles manufactured in China, t-shirts featuring Haida Indian artwork printed in Pakistan. Yes, these are the flailing arms of a city grasping for some sense of identity. Vancouver, BC cares as much for its indigenous population as any other major city, but whenever Vancouver has to find a visual aesthetic to represent itself, they always reach for the Indians. Pick them up, dust them off, push them forward. This is who we are. Now do that silly dance of yours for our guests.

“3 for $10”

A sign on one of the stalls has caught my attention. I stop and look through the t-shirts. I’m the unfortunate recipient of broad shoulders and a long torso- Plains Cree Indian on my mother’s side, British, French and Spanish on my father’s side. These cheap polyester/cotton blend t-shirts always fit me perfectly, and t-shirts that fit my strange looking body are hard to find.

Stop what you’re doing. Don’t lose the thought.

My mind tends to wander. It always has.

At 2:00pm today Tim is being removed from life support. I promised myself I would step aside for a moment to think about him while he makes his journey to the outer realm.

I set the t-shirt down and make my way for the exit. As usual, I have too many things floating around in my brain to purchase a cheap garment and remember it all at once.

The cold November air cuts into my face like a dull razor. The mall exit swings shut behind me and I’m back in my home dimension; a reality in which George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World have collided to create some sinister simulation every man, woman and child are trapped inside of.

I look down at the Game Royal Jordan 1’s on my feet. I feel stupid wearing them now— like I’ve somehow found a way to accessorize for armageddon. But the flier said to wear blue in support of our fired health care workers, so blue is what I gave them. I can’t help that the only blue I own happens to come in the form of overpriced sneakers.

My eyes move toward the cement building across the street. It’s a frigid square structure that looms over the city below it. The monument features a giant neon orange clock at the top; a clock that’s visible for a great distance in every direction; a clock that reminds onlookers who rules over their lives, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

Vancouver City Hall.

A sea of blue surrounds it. Rolling waves of people moving constantly— breathing, chanting, hugging, cheering. This is the ocean I’m diving into today. I wonder if I’ll be swallowed by an unforeseen current.

My thoughts drift back to Tim as I cross the street and sink into the abyss. Just a few days ago he was admitted to the emergency room where doctors found a tumor in the center of his brain. My uncle had the same ailment. He committed suicide before he could succumb to it. Tim wasn’t so lucky.

“Will you tie a band around your arm to show solidarity?” a short black haired woman shouts at me when I enter the crowd. I turn toward the sound and almost miss her completely since my natural line of sight is clear over her head.

I look down and respond, “Sure” before she hands me a thick white ribbon covered in illegible handwriting.

I push deeper into the mass of bodies and slip the armband into my pocket. We aren’t there— yet. I can still move around freely without a mandatory Star of David around my arm announcing to the world that I’m one of the unclean. I’m sure that time will come soon enough.

The sidewalks and carefully manicured gardens surrounding city hall are packed with protestors. Last week it was a mob of “anti-vaxxers” as reported by the media. Today it’s doctors, nurses and hospital administrators— all fired by our provincial health authority for refusing to accept the Covid-19 vaccines. I’m positive our media will find a way to spin this and add them to the growing list of misinformed conspiracy theorists. How dare these medical practitioners reject a treatment prescribed to them by faceless government agents. Burn them all.

I scan the growing congregation and immediately ask myself if I should put on a mask. Knee jerk reaction. A product of the unavoidable and infinite stream of shit flowing out of our Ministry of Truth.

At this time last year these people were heroes. The city’s residents stood outside and banged pots and pans to show their appreciation for these fearless leaders facing down the pandemic one patient at a time. Now they’ve been relegated to the role of village crazies, standing on the sidewalk holding signs prophesying an end time that isn’t coming.

Or maybe it’s already over.

I walk up the steps to the front doors of city hall and get a bird’s eye view. Both sides of the road are packed with sign wielding protestors. Men, women and children, all clad in blue, all determined to be heard. Cars honk to show their support as they pass on their way to something better. I wonder how many people in those cars recognize their GP on the side of the road, begging for somebody, anybody, to fight for them. How many passengers in those vehicles recognize a nurse from a distant trip to the emergency room; a night when they thought they were in dire straits until that soothing voice spoke to them calmly and brought them reprieve from whatever pain they were in. How many children watching through backseat windows meet eyes with the doctor who delivered them into this world.

These angels who would have poured every ounce of love they had into saving Tim.

I check the clock on my phone. 1:40pm. Twenty minutes to go.

I should be there— I know it. I tell myself we weren’t that close. They wouldn’t have let me in anyways. What am I supposed to do, stand in the parking lot? Who’s going to do that?

Tim would’ve. If it were me in that hospital room, Tim would’ve been in the parking lot hanging out with whoever thought I was worth enough to show up. It didn’t matter that we weren’t close. If Tim knew you, you were worth it. That’s the kind of person he was.

“Do you guys have a medic on site?”

The shrill voice of a city employee snaps me out of my trance. A pale blonde haired woman speaking to a man in a blue jacket— presumably an event organizer— making sure their little protest is in tip top shape.

These are the medics, you fucking dunce.

The words scratch at the roof of my mouth but I force them back down. I glance at my clock again. 1:57pm. Time to go.

I take one last look at the glistening blue sea of dissent. Some people stand alone, still bewildered by what their life has become. Others stand arm in arm; supportive hugs for old and new found friends. Most of the faces are smiling, chattering away with others, hopeful that this will somehow all work out and they can go back to saving lives in the very near future.

I walk down the steps to the road. Directly across the street from me a man stands in the middle of traffic waving a massive Canadian flag in one hand, an equally large Australian flag in the other. I understand the message, but it’s still confusing at best. Looks like I’ve made it out just in time. The stupids have arrived.

I return to the mall entrance and check my phone again. 2:00pm on the dot.

I turn and stare into the mountain range on the horizon. I think back to high school when I first met Tim. I think about every encounter with him that I can remember. I smile when I recall how goofy he was. The smile dissipates when I remember the love he had for everyone he crossed paths with. The world needs Tim now more than ever, and now he’s gone.

My memories stretch on far longer than I thought they would, like rewatching a movie you half forgot. I come back to the present moment, happy that I stuck to my promise and remembered a man who deserved so much more than that.

I walk into the mall— past the second rate stores, the t-shirts perfectly tailored to my malformed body, the lonely food court. Then, a voice calls out from behind me:

“Nice shoes!”

I look back and spot a girl in her early twenties admiring my sneakers. I smile and reply, “Thanks” then continue on my way.

Maybe I will try the soup.