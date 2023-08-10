Brave New Normal

Aug 23, 2023

"My optimism is dying. I'm a member of a lost generation. We're weak and entitled. We're unmarried. We don't know how to commit to anything that requires effort to navigate."

Damn man. you are echoing what inside my head with beautiful words.

Ghassan Karwchan's avatar
Ghassan Karwchan
Aug 23, 2023

"We've entered a strange state of limbo where everyone knows they're lying, yet they continue with the lie despite our knowing and their awareness of it. It's a dangerous place to be"

Very true

Politicians don't care any more about "public opinion".

Maybe they never cared before, but at least they didn't publicly say that.

Now, they express it. They don't care what we think about their COVID agenda, about LGBT agenda, about their war agenda.

They are telling us: We know better than you. We have the "Science". You should not think, you should not read about the science.

We tell you what you should do.

And for the war, we should fight these wars to defend our "freedom"

Isn't that ironic that they spend trillions of dollars to defend our "freedom" while they forcing us into their agenda?

