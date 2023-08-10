I slip my feet into the river. The jagged rocks are painful beneath the soft skin on my soles but the reward is worth it. There’s something spiritual about this place. I’ve grown a connection to it.

Water is a recurring theme in my writing. It’s not something I consciously reference. Words like “stream”, “flood” and “ocean” often find their way into my essays. I’m aware of them when I read it back, but I can’t find a better way to explain the images I’m trying to describe. I’ve always been drawn to large bodies of water. They have a redeeming quality to them. There’s a cleansing that occurs when you immerse yourself; a purification of the intangible human fibers that live beyond the skin-deep.

Baptism by nature.

It was a little over a year ago that my heart went berserk. I was two weeks outside of my first dose of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine. I didn’t take it by choice, but rather by duty to family. I had to fly, and at the time our federal government required proof of vaccination in order to do so. I did the research and took the plunge into a bath of toxic spike proteins. Novavax seemed like the best option and there was no way I was letting my wife go down by herself.

They ended the mandates a few weeks after my cardiac episode. I held out for two years before I gave in. I felt robbed and violated.

I took up meditation to stabilize my erratic heartbeats. It was in this wading pool along the edge of the Bow River that I hit zero. I had never completely disconnected from this reality before, and that I did it with meditation and not psychedelics opened a new door in my mind. It was exhilarating. Now I come here and repeat the process as often as possible.

I submerge myself up to my shoulders. The rushing water grabs me and pulls me in.

Weak men create hard times.

That’s where we are in this cycle.

The last thirty years in American politics has been an endless parade of clowns: Clinton turned the White House into a brothel; Bush Jr. turned it into an ATM for defense contractors; Obama turned it into a temple for celebrity worship; Trump turned it into a reality show; Biden made it a morgue.

Canada absorbs the runoff from American culture about five years downstream. Trudeau was our very own pasty white Obama. He wasn’t black but he was perfectly comfortable wearing blackface.

A dash of the superficial, none of the substance. I wonder who our Biden will be.

The surface of the water ripples when my head goes under.

Fireworks.

The cannabis crackles in my skull. My antenna is raised and expanded. The voice booms in my head. Signal received.

I sit on these algae covered rocks at the bottom. My optimism is dying. I’m a member of a lost generation. We’re weak and entitled. We’re unmarried. We don’t know how to commit to anything that requires effort to navigate. We crave nostalgia because we never grew up. We don’t have children because we’re still children ourselves.

I want to stay down here and stare into the rushing current. This place is free from the noise of a divided hemisphere.

The crackling intensifies.

Marijuana saved my life. For years I walked around with a head full of condensed thoughts all clumped together in a tangled mess; weighing me down and dragging me across the bottom of a self-imposed hell. Cannabis pulled the mess apart and softly inflated those thoughts so I could clearly decipher what they meant. It makes me face my mortality. It reminds me that I am finite and fragile. All of us are. We make millions of decisions every day—any one of them could lead to our demise. Write it all down before the curtain falls; before one of those decisions leads to an unscalable wall.

I return to the surface. The signal is a steam engine tearing across the western frontier.

Sometimes I think it may be too late—we’re too far gone. Covid-19 was a primer for the layers of lead paint about to be slathered over us. Vaccine passports laid the infrastructure for digital ID’s and central bank digital currencies. A social credit system awaits. They’ve invested too much time, too much money. They’re not going to let up no matter how many of us resist. We’ve entered a strange state of limbo where everyone knows they’re lying, yet they continue with the lie despite our knowing and their awareness of it. It’s a dangerous place to be. They have total disregard for their own transparency. They’ve crossed the precipice and now they must simply ignore the public’s discontent until the hammer drops and everyone is locked in. We’re teetering on the edge.

We’re too weak to fight; too distracted by our own reflections.

Docile, mushy.

I sink again. My mind is a runaway satellite drifting into the Kuiper Belt.

That empty feeling in the pit of my stomach; a void where hope once lived. I’ve searched for it for the sake of my children. I want them to experience life in the way that I did at their age: a future presenting itself as an emerald road leading to infinite possibilities.

I feel that window closing. I see the road getting narrow and shorter.

The signal amplifies. My antenna is broadcasting in high definition. I close my eyes and become a spectator to the images dancing through the center of my brain. The pictures fade to black and I hit zero; a beautiful calm where nothing exists. I wouldn’t want to stay here but it’s a great place to visit.

Down here away from the godless mobs lobbing grenades in a holy war. People can only live without meaning for so long. Eventually the aimless will find a target.

Sooner or later something’s gotta give.