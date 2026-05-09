The Case for Alberta Independence w/ Bruce Pardy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptThe Case for Alberta Independence w/ Bruce PardyJason JamesMay 09, 2026ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at Rights ProbeFollow Bruce on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsBehind the Wall 044: The City of London Cartel and Alien Psyops21 hrs ago • Jason JamesA Strategy to Fix Canada w/ Bruce PardyMay 7 • Jason JamesEp. 126 - Bruce Pardy: The Path to Saving CanadaMay 5 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 126 - Bruce PardyMay 3 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 043: Mark Carney's Sovereign Wealth BombMay 2 • Jason JamesMark Carney and the New World Order w/ David KraydenApr 25 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 042: Trump Exposes Podcastistan, Canada Goes Elbows UpApr 25 • Jason James