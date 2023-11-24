Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Nash's avatar
Karen Nash
Nov 24, 2023

You capture the awakening vs woke very well. I agree that the over reaction of Trudeau to the convoy in Feb ‘22 was paramount to his political decline. Cannot happen soon enough. Appreciate your writing.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jason James and others
Kim Di Giacomo's avatar
Kim Di Giacomo
Nov 24, 2023

Wow, you wrote what every Canadian (mostly) is thinking, if we can only boot the King of Liberals out of his throne then we can rebuild Canada. Remembering 2015 and the swarthy King of selfies now has rocks and insults thrown wherever he travels really shows how a person can be a wolf in sheep's clothing. The self-proclaimed King is now single, without worldwide adoration, it won't be long now before Canada can get back to being the worlds top countries.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason James
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture