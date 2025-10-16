Brave New Normal

The Great Replacements - Death by Weaponized Immigration (Video Essay)

Jason James
Oct 16, 2025
A video version of my essay, The Great Replacements read by yours truly.

Our lives are busy and many of us don’t have time to read. So if you missed my latest essay you can listen to it here in full with some added context and commentary at the end.

Open the original essay and read along:

The Great Replacements

Jason James
Oct 15
The Great Replacements

It’s not a race problem. Race is the distinguishing characteristic so the conversation is always tethered to it, causing the discourse to derail into wild accusations of hate. That’s by design. We’ve been trained to focus on ethnicity because it distracts from the more complicated issues underpinning a conflict we’re all experiencing. It prevents us fro…

