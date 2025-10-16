The Great Replacements - Death by Weaponized Immigration (Video Essay)

A video version of my essay, The Great Replacements read by yours truly.

Our lives are busy and many of us don’t have time to read. So if you missed my latest essay you can listen to it here in full with some added context and commentary at the end.

Open the original essay and read along:

The Great Replacements Jason James · Oct 15 It’s not a race problem. Race is the distinguishing characteristic so the conversation is always tethered to it, causing the discourse to derail into wild accusations of hate. That’s by design. We’ve been trained to focus on ethnicity because it distracts from the more complicated issues underpinning a conflict we’re all experiencing. It prevents us fro… Read full story

Follow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamers