Billions of dollars dissolved in a vat of bureaucratic acid.

Billions.

Six hundred billion in public spending unaccounted for. Hundreds of millions paid to contractors that don’t exist. Tens of millions paid to subcontractors for work on a surveillance app who delivered nothing. Millions spent on lavish trips for Liberal ministers; private jets, limousines, luxury hotel suites; all of the spoils one could expect as an elected member of parliament in a declining second-tier country. Hundreds of thousands in pandemic relief funneled into private businesses owned by Liberal ministers who just so happened to chair the very committees tasked with dispersing the cash.

Conservatives call it a “green slush fund”—but that would imply there’s a reserve of capital available for bribery and other nefarious deeds. I prefer to call it the Liberal sludge fund since it’s closer to the truth: a plundering of tax dollars siphoned off into the unknown.

It seems the neomarxist idealogues in our federal government have transformed into an oligarchy. Who could have predicted a metamorphosis of such magnitude? If history serves as an example, then the wildly successful Soviet Union and pristine virtue of Mao’s China should indicate the overwhelming benefits of socioeconomic equity for the poor and middle classes. It’s not as if nearly one hundred million people starved to death—often resorting to cannibalism as a means of survival—while Party officials and despots indulged in lifestyles that dwarfed long-established aristocracies. No, if the communist dictatorships of old are remembered for anything, it’s the prosperous utopias they created in dedication to the tenets of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Venezuela collapsed under the weight of its own corruption. Devoted leftists will argue the country buckled as a result of US sanctions, but the foundational rot spread clear across their nationalized industries years before sanctions could have any meaningful impact. For a country built on top of the largest known oil reserves on earth, sanctions should have never been an issue, and financial aid should have never been a necessity.

Looking back on Hugo Chavez’s reign, he appears as a cartoonishly stupid figure droning on for hours in his daisy-chained television broadcasts. He was better suited as a public access cable host than a socialist dictator, and bore a striking resemblance to the wacky Emilio Molina Vargas in Woody Allen’s parody film, Bananas. He wasn’t a ruthless tyrant belonging to the same lineage as Pinochet or Pol Pot, rather, he was a hapless buffoon who had zero understanding of the numerous financial machinations that underlied his own government, and was a socialist only in the sense that it was the easiest economic system to apply with its one-size-fits-all solution to virtually every problem. Perhaps he was idealistic at heart, truly believing in socialism’s ability to raise his people out of poverty through a form of wealth redistribution that would parlay the profits of their booming oil industry into a worker’s paradise, but if he was truly an idealist, then he was idealistic to a point of being perilously naive.

Billions were stolen from the treasury and moved offshore. Chavez himself would often dip his hand into the pot whenever he desired. Land expropriation was widespread—a practice Chavez would engage in spontaneously, and at times in locations that didn’t make any sense. Scenes of jewelry store owners escaping through backdoors with their inventory were common. If Chavez or any members of his entourage were to enter a business, they were free to take anything that caught their eye, which usually culminated in an emptying of shelves and a seizure of the storefront itself—to be converted into a shop “for the people.”

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s industrial infrastructure was falling apart. Oil refineries were planned but never developed, and the few that were constructed were either abandoned half-finished or were so poorly built they were a serious safety hazard to be anywhere near—let alone inside of. Cash for these projects had to pass through so many hands, and corruption was so rampant, that by the time it landed at the intended destination the total amount was a tiny fraction of what had originally been allocated—if it arrived at all.

It wasn’t long before their banditry reared its ugly head and inflation began to sink in. The Venezuelan government developed a habit for printing bolivars to cover for the missing billions, thus massively devaluing their currency in the process. Chavez responded by nationalizing much of the food supply, claiming it was the “greedy grocers’‘ who were to blame for the skyrocketing costs. He also introduced price controls, which resulted in sweeping shortages since the cost of production and transportation exceeded the sale price for most products.

The Venezuelan economy teetered on the edge of implosion for years, and finally disintegrated when hyperinflation threw the entire country into chaos.

In Canada the Trudeau government spent much of the pandemic printing dollars in the same fashion as Chavez with his bolivars. We don’t know where most of that money went because the federal Liberals have refused an audit. And much like Chavez, Trudeau recently introduced price controls on food products because, according to him, inflation isn’t to blame for the ever-increasing costs, but once again, the imbalance rests solely at the feet of our greedy grocers.

We’ve reached the end of our money printing capabilities, that much we know for sure, and now Canadian citizens have to pay the tab for mountains of cash that evaporated into an authoritarian mist, which still hangs over us in the post-Covid fallout. Carbon taxes—that is, a tax on the act of living itself—continue to intensify, flooding our treasury with hard earned middle class blood money. And as an additional supplementary feeder to the federal coffers, the Trudeau Liberals have introduced a second Canada Pension Plan—because if overpaying into one system that will hold you in crushing poverty at the end of your life wasn’t good enough, why not pay into a second?

Recently we’ve seen a number of house committee hearings which have revealed some of the magic behind the monetary vanishing act. In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith has begun moving toward a withdrawal from the CPP, which whether intended or not, would pull back the curtain and expose what many of us have long suspected: the money Canadians have paid into this system no longer physically exists. In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe has refused to collect carbon taxes on the federal government’s behalf, and in turn has prompted our finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, to bizarrely threaten him with imprisonment. Furthermore, questions have been raised about where the carbon taxes are actually going since Canada has signed onto a new pandemic accord sponsored by the World Economic Forum and governed by the unelected World Health Organization; an agreement that is essentially a binding contract which includes a form of tax payments from all member nations. We’ve also learned that the CPP investment management organization has partnered with the World Economic Forum to manage their portfolio. Why this partnership exists, nobody knows, but I would imagine Danielle Smith has somewhat of an idea and that suspicion is a driving factor behind her motivation to remove Alberta from the program.

Where Canada differs from Venezuela, however, is in the acute awareness of our own transgressions. Justin Trudeau isn’t Hugo Chavez. The Liberal/NDP coalition aren’t a ragtag band of militants and back-alley hustlers. Our collapse has been carefully crafted as a means of bringing the population to its knees. It’s only through desperation that the Canadian public will accept digital ID’s, a universal basic income distributed via central bank digital currency, and an adjoining social credit system. If Canadians have a choice between freedom or slavery, most of us will choose freedom despite the dangers and uncertainties involved. The goal is to remove that choice and present only one option: total technological captivity as an alternative to death.

We’ve become Venezuela by design.