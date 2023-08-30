The spiked sphere of mass stupidity is rolling back into our lives again.

Lockdowns, digital passports, mask requirements, vaccine mandates; all of the hits are sure to follow.

Where does a largely non-lethal, mildly inconvenient respiratory virus go for a year? Does it take a vacation? Does it stretch out on a beach in Trinidad and sip mojitos? Does it backpack across the Mediterranean and discover itself?

Maybe it returns to the lab for some further engineering.

Wait, no—I mean cave. With bats. And pangolins. And Aids. And pneumonia. Where fluids are exchanged and DNA strands are inserted in an earth shattering orgy that gives birth to Super Covid.

The next generation of unstoppable head colds: Covid-20.

Then it packs a suitcase and heads to the west. The vacation is over. Time to clock back in and replicate again. Pfizer’s stock has begun to plummet. Covid needs to step in and save this fledgling small business from bankruptcy. What will become of the surrounding communities if they don’t have their vaccines? How many children will go on to live with perfectly functioning hearts? It isn’t fair for some kids to have early onset cardiovascular diseases while others can run up a flight of steps without collapsing.

That’s not equitable. And if $cience represents anything, it must be equity.

The dial turns to 3.

On the nightly news a story about schools requiring masks for the first two weeks of the semester is sandwiched between an extreme weather alert for scorching 27°C heat in late August, and a report on a grandmother selling jam to send her grandson to college. It’s mentioned in passing; a feeler to see if anyone catches on.

The dial clicks to 4.

A new Covid variant is discovered. The announcement floats across social media feeds. Most of the population groans, the few remaining Covidians go into crisis mode.

The dial stops at 5.

Updated mRNA vaccines are about to hit the market—coincidentally in sync with the new variant. Big pharma seems to have a crystal ball. They can now accurately predict when Covid will magically reappear. Perhaps they have insider information on the virus’ flight schedule.

Now they wait.

Public reaction dictates their next move. They watch to see how many will be duped into compliance by these early rumblings. Politicians and media figures share the propaganda and write about their intent to do their part in keeping everyone safe. Operators inside the machine observe the engagement. They’re aware the majority will reject the re-introduced pandemic edicts. They’re looking for positive feedback from the vocal minority; that handful of activists who are so adept at beating everyone else into submission.

The uninformed citizens always follow the vocal minority. The radicals specialize in amplifying their voices to a colossal roar. They’re masters of manipulating the social media landscape and making it seem as if they are the undisputed moral authority on all trending topics.

This is key. If the hyenas can herd the lemmings then the lone wolves are easier to seclude and subdue.

The climate change emergency was a good grift in theory: make people believe the carbon dioxide and other pollution they generate is causing the world to end, and they will blindly follow whatever dictates are handed down to them. It was brilliant in that it stirred emotions of guilt for the act of living—something none of us can change without removing ourselves from existence entirely.

I myself, a cynical lone wolf suffering from terminal anti-establishment rabidity, still partially believe there is some truth in this. It doesn’t make sense that we can pour plastic into our oceans, dump toxic sludge into our rivers and waft clouds of hazardous chemical smoke into our atmosphere without paying some sort of penalty. Everything in our universe requires balance, and it appears humanity has been out of step with that relationship for quite some time.

But, like everything else in our post-truth world, when you listen to the experts who aren’t being paid by the people who stand to gain tremendously from this climate emergency, you come to realize that our footprint on this planet is far smaller than we’d like to believe. Sure, we could clean the place up and do a better job taking care of our environment, but in the grand scheme of things we are a blip in cosmic history. We are as significant to the timeline of this planet as the dinosaurs or the thousands of civilizations that came and went before ours appeared. As much as it pains us to know it, this spinning blue rock of ours will still be alive and orbiting the sun long after we’ve annihilated ourselves.

This isn’t something most people consider though. Most of us don’t have time to read or listen to podcasts. We barely have enough time to shove a Big Mac into our mouth before we’re off to our second job. Most of us can only react to what’s happening directly in front of us right now, in the moment.

And that’s where the climate emergency scam lost its hook.

Carbon taxes were the death knell for the first leg of this manufactured apocalypse. The public could manage sucking soft drinks through soggy paper straws and bringing their own biodegradable bags to grocery stores, but the increased taxes put added strain on household incomes that were already barely touching the end of each pay period. What good is a bag made from recycled materials if you can’t afford to put anything in it?

So the puppeteers pivot back to Covid.

It’s hard to imagine the same tricks working twice in this scenario. Even the most gullible buffoons have to be at least somewhat aware their masks and vaccines didn’t work—especially considering almost all of them contracted Covid anyway. Expectation met reality and reality slammed their naivety on its head. You would have to be trapped inside a void between dimensions with your head wrapped in cellophane for the last three years to claim ignorance as to the results of the lockdowns and mandates.

But sadly, those people do exist. How many of them are left, that remains to be seen. The soft rollout of revamped Covid hysteria has begun, and just in time for the imminent ratification of the WHO Pandemic Treaty: an agreement between 194 countries that will bind us all to “guidance” (see: authoritarian control) from an unelected body of non-government officials—of which, Bill Gates is a source of funding and George Soros is a partner.

The new round of Covid fear mongering will give way to climate health crises that will inevitably put all countries bound by this pandemic treaty in a permanent state of emergency. It will be under this state of emergency that they will justify their reasoning for their true goal: global totalitarianism.

Covid 1.0 was just a beta test. Covid 2.0 will be the full descent into despotism.

The dial clicks to 6.