A nation fractured and exiled by a dictatorial empire—scattered to all corners of the earth where they’re viewed by native citizens as foreign invaders. For centuries they’re routinely hunted and executed for the sin of being born into their bloodline. Men are tortured, women are raped, children are torn to pieces—all ritualistically massacred without recourse. They’ve become a nomadic people, constantly pursued by butchers, in search of a safe place to settle, dreaming of the day they can return to their homeland.

Another nation forms in their place. This nation bears no connection to the empire responsible for exiling the land’s previous dwellers. This new nation exists there for over one thousand years undisturbed; spawning their own cultures and traditions; building cities, temples and homes passed down across generations. This nation believes themselves to be the land’s rightful owners since it was they who liberated it from the remnants of the old empire and conquered the smaller tribes who lived there.

At the end of the 19th century an institution is created. It calls itself the World Zionist Organization. Their top priority is to re-establish the nation of Israel in Palestine.

The scattered Jewish diaspora had an upside: since they had been exiled and dispersed all over the world, many now found themselves in positions of power and influence within these foreign lands. Although most Jews saw themselves as citizens of their adoptive countries, their identity was distinctly Jewish, and that common identity allowed for them to create networks in social and political groups that transcended borders between nations.

A tribe seeks to reclaim not just their home, but a holy land belonging exclusively to them as a blood right promised in their religious text.

The land’s conquerors believe themselves to be its masters—a land that is also the location of a holy site in accordance with their religious text.

The British Empire is in the center of a tug-of-war between the two; on one side aligned with Arab Muslims as a result of their alliance in the first World War, on the other chained by loyalty to powerful Zionists within their economic and political structures.

The Arab Muslims—understanding the importance of Palestine to the Jews—open their doors and allow Jews to settle there with a promise to co-exist peacefully in their holy land.

The Zionists, however, have no intention of co-existing. The Jews have barely survived the countless purges and persecutions since they were thrown out of Israel. Once they return they become increasingly isolationist in their thinking, and it’s apparent they do not wish to live side by side with potential enemies—effectively seeking to do to the Arab Muslims what the Romans did to them all those years ago.

A shot is fired. Then shots fired back. Then riots. Then rapes. Then massacres.

The British doublecross the Arabs and side with the Zionists. The French also doublecross the Arabs, seizing control of Lebanon and Syria.

Israel is established. Palestine shrinks in the decades that follow. Millions of Arabs are displaced and trapped between borders of hostile territories.

Enter the final days of the American Empire. A period I refer to as The Post-Truth Era.

A neomarxist postmodern insurgence sparks a cultural revolution that shreds the fabric of western values. The rebellion is characterized by its hyper-focus on intersectional oppression grids and subjective realities. It’s a backlash to the fifty years of American hegemony that preceded it. The capitalist system birthed a corrupt oligarchy and a Military-Industrial Complex that chewed through half the world and leveled less developed nations. The introduction of this new ideology—an updated adaptation of Karl Marx’s original vision blended with postmodern philosophy—flips the west upside down and slits its throat. Simple concepts become complicated dialectics; gender becomes fluid and separate from biological sex; racial dynamics underlie every interaction; new class structures emerge according to one’s location within the grid; all are divided by an explicit political line—positions in which there can be no intermingling of ideas that are identified as belonging to the competing viewpoint.

Subjective truth supplants objective reality. Narcissistic materialism swallows God. The world as we know and experience it is now defined by whichever narratives we apply to our own perspective, of which, events and details can be stripped out and replaced by actualities of our own manufacture—as long as they fit within the rigid dogma of our choosing.

The result is millions of individual portrayals of existence—one no more true or false than the next—weaving together to create a universe unable to determine a basic mode of being because there is no central axiom to reference it against. The dominant account of history as it happens is merely the point where the majority of these subjective constructs overlap.

Essentially, if enough people believe the same distortions, then the distortions become physical law—despite a mountain of evidence proving otherwise. It’s a type of chaos that can quietly corrode a civilization until an event large enough to disrupt it forces everyone to peek out from their abstract versions of truth at once. It’s in this moment we face a long overdue reckoning with reality.

Hamas terrorists slam through the Israeli border, brutally murdering Jewish civilians at random. Some are taken hostage, some are burned alive, some are stripped naked and paraded through the streets as a vile act of humiliation long after their consciousness has crossed over to the unknown. It’s a nuclear bomb detonated right at the center of every insulated ideological island. There is no alternate way to interpret this horror. This is as objective as the color red.

Naturally the west assembles itself on opposite sides of the ideological divide as they do with every occurrence of major or minor consequence. The cords of truth fray at the ends and the threads of selective reasoning reveal themselves.

But we can’t snap together our own interpretations of events this time. We can’t dream ourselves into a world tailored specifically to our political preferences. This conflict—with all its 10,874 square miles of gray area—requires a decisive, unified reaction. Western democracies must come together and demand peace before this conflict bleeds across the entire Middle Eastern region and ancient allegiances are activated against sworn eternal enemies.

The Military-Industrial Complex froths at the mouth. Ukraine was an appetizer. The former Ottoman Empire is a six course Michelin star meal.

Propaganda floods our social media feeds. Typically nonpartisan commentators tilt to one side or the other, digging their heels in support of whichever group they identify as being the victim. There is no wrong answer in this equation. This is a storied rivalry with legitimate claims to subjugation at all angles. It’s the most complex conundrum in modern history—perhaps all history in the post-industrial world.

This is no matter for laymen to tackle—but we’re going to do it anyway because who else would we be if not uninformed experts?

Pro-Palestine demonstrators flood city centers, seemingly in celebration of the attacks on innocent Israelis. Ivy league campuses come alive with privileged students chanting death slogans to Jews. Professors encourage this behavior and fan the flames of hate in frenetic speeches damning “the settlers.” Palestinians exist at a lower level on the intersectional oppression grid, therefore according to the radical leftist ideology of the day, are entitled to wipe out all Jews within that 10,874 mile radius.

Patrons at Jewish cafés are harassed from the street by blue haired know-nothings wrapped in Palestinian flags. Jewish students lock themselves inside of libraries while trust fund idealogues pound on the doors demanding they face the angry mob outside.

The entire atmosphere is thick with acrimony. We’re watching a return to the early twentieth century pogroms in Eastern Europe—the very behavior that created Zionism and drove the Jews back to Israel in the first place.

From a societal perspective, violence has erupted in that region right at the most imperfect time. We’re far too stupid to parse through this territorial dispute with impartial analysis. Our crumbling empire has become deeply partisan, and with that, unable to examine nuance in any meaningful way. This is an argument that has existed amongst intellectuals for decades without resolve. There’s zero chance our serotonin-soaked monkey brains could absorb anything above a superficial comprehension of these issues, yet we, the masses, are the driving force behind how our governments and diplomats will manage this sudden assault on peace.

From the perspective of the Military-Industrial Complex, violence has erupted in this region right at the most advantageous moment—for all of the reasons listed above. The more divided we become, the more extreme the actions on either side, which will ultimately build into an event that will justify military intervention—be it domestically or abroad. The west has long had Syria and Iran on the menu, and this convoluted mess of conflict and stupidity is a yellow brick road to conquest. Hezbollah wants its shot at Israel, ISIS wants a piece too, and both groups will set the table for American intervention that will drag Russia into the scuffle and lead to the real third world war we’ve all been expecting.

Peace is bad for business and that’s what this all boils down to. Hospitals filled with maimed Palestinian children, Israeli deserts littered with Jewish body parts; all of it just adding more zeroes to the invoices sent from defense contractors addressed to western taxpayers. The war in Ukraine was a penny slot machine. Israel is a jackpot in the penthouse high roller suite. Nothing we’ve seen since World War II will compare to the wealth transferred from the millions already drowning in debt to the billionaires still drinking from the pandemic well when this war is underway.

But that’s not what we want to hear. We’re too busy yelling at an avatar about the plight of our chosen side to care. We have to be right. We won’t be satisfied until we beat our digital enemies into submission. We must destroy them at all costs.

And what is that cost?

It seems to be a controlled economic demolition designed to bankrupt our nations and introduce a great reset. But that’s another issue for another day—or so they say.