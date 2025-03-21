I’m gliding along Center Street into downtown Calgary, Alberta. The sunrise glimmers against pristine office buildings; shards of ice stretching toward the heavens from the frozen ground, reaching for a God that can’t hear the cries from these isolated chapels of capitalism.

Caged animals pace behind the windows; guzzling their morning coffee, toggling between excel sheets, answering emails from co-workers they resent; restrained by the confines of professionalism. The vast majority of their lifetime will drift into the void here, wasted beneath neon lights, thrashing against the undertow of unrealistic expectations meted out by indifferent executives. This gift of being segmented into monthly, quarterly and annual reporting periods, their place in the hierarchy determined by the numbers they produce. It’s stunning to watch them all at once; television static intruding on a magnificent mountain skyline.

I was one of them. I spent twenty years in captivity as a middle-floor salaried servant. I had a strange talent for failing upward. Anyone who encountered me knew I didn’t belong in those Towers of Babel, some even went so far as to vocalize that unspoken truth in moments when their resentment was too strong to contain—but still I was there, moved into a private office, then up a floor, where I could watch their bitterness harden and metastasize.

The secret was that I didn’t care. My co-workers were perplexed and often enraged by it. I coasted through the years while they fought desperately to gain approval from the top floor slave masters who didn’t know their names. They worked evenings and weekends to earn a perceived advantage—I made myself unavailable after hours. They were motivated by the fear of being replaced—a fear the corporations I worked for had zero qualms about subtly stoking on a constant basis. I caught onto this early and accepted that not only would I eventually be replaced, but that the corporation itself could be replaced in return—and I participated in that delicate dance, frequently reminding overbearing COO’s that my bizarre talent could be utilized elsewhere. I was never an all-star pencil pusher, but I was an expert in psychological trench warfare.

I left that world when God called me. I’ve been contemplating an essay for the past year in which I examine my renewed relationship with the Great Spirit. I haven’t written beyond the first few paragraphs because I’ve found it difficult to articulate something so profound and awe-inspiring. Even now as I write this I’m lost on the words that can accurately describe the sound of our creator’s voice. It isn’t audible to the human ear, rather, it passes through you and suspends you in the moment. It’s a bit like falling in love: an ethereal force that’s unmistakable when it finds you; a phenomena you intuitively recognize despite never having previously experienced it. The call rumbles from the inside out and strikes with a supreme power that permanently alters your course.