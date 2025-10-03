“Fuck you!”

The words were razor sharp. From a place of guttural conviction.

I knew she was going to be a problem. Her face was permanently twisted in miserable anger, eyes stuck in a squint. She stood in front of a home that looked like it had been obsessively maintained. These are domiciles for people who’ve long forgotten what it means to be alive. They spend over twenty years singularly focused on one goal— working, toiling, sacrificing, saving— until their credit is strong enough for a bank’s approval and a mortgage is secured. This is the dream the mainstream status quo bestowed upon them. They don’t know why they had it, or even if it was theirs to begin with, but it made sense so they committed themselves to it. Who wants to be an artist or an athlete or a writer anyway? What type of insufferable rubes shoot for a target they can’t even see? Now they’re at the top of Middle Class Mountain and there’s no horizon in any direction. The sunsets are flat up there. The sunrises aren’t even visible in rush hour traffic. The dream has been realized and there are no more practical fantasies to reach for. So they spend their free moments meticulously combing over every blade of grass, every uneven corner, looking for something to sink themselves into; something to distract them from the tragic conclusions of low expectations.

“How are you doing today?” I ask as she flops into the backseat.

“I’m fine.”

She says it in the way that indicates a deeper disturbance. She dutifully wears the suburbanite uniform: straight shoulder-length blonde hair and an olive jacket thrown over a casual outfit of equally muted colors. This is camouflage for strip malls and soccer games. She is present, but minimally. All efforts to exert any impressions of originality died somewhere around her third yearly vacation in Mexico.

Usually I abandon the conversation when the other party doesn’t respond by asking about my day, but in this circumstance I’m intrigued by the woman’s simmering animosity for the world outside of her immediate comfort.

“So where are you from?”

I’ve gotten into the habit of asking this question. Nobody in Calgary is from here. After twenty years of harsh winters most Calgarians flee for the milder climates of southern BC or abroad. Those willing to brave the cold are pushed to the outer counties as the typical diseases that emerge when a town grows into a city creep closer to their doorsteps. Most of us here are newcomers; political refugees from Vancouver and Toronto where the diseases have developed into terminal illnesses— or immigrants from places far worse than anything we’ve encountered in this hemisphere. To us Calgary is Valhalla; a frosty paradise of untapped potential where the cost of living is more in balance with average salaries and junkies aren’t given free reign to shoot fentanyl in our front yards. Over a million of us have flowed into this mountain oasis, coughing and sneezing our sickness into formerly healthy communities.

“I’m from Vancouver.”

A declaration of superiority over the small town peons she’s now surrounded by. Metropolitan Canadians do this a lot. They suffer from a strange mental deficiency that makes them believe an origin in Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal adds an element of prestige to their image. They’ve been isolated in their downtown shopping districts for decades and have been made to believe that these locations carry a status similar to Los Angeles, New York or Paris. They’re oblivious to the reality of the outside world: that nobody gives an inkling of a fuck about these cities and the residents of Los Angeles, New York and Paris would struggle to find them on a map. To outsiders they may as well hail from Lauder, Manitoba.

I tell her I’m from Vancouver as well. She replies:

“West Vancouver.”

More prestige. The hierarchy of status exists even inside of these metropolitan bubbles. Hierarchies within hierarchies within hierarchies; Russian dolls that open to reveal more ladders to climb. I’m just a lowly commoner from the tiny island town of Richmond who grew up around the undesirables in East Vancouver. She’s from the other side; a land of infinite facelifts and bottomless brunch mimosas— and now here we both are, trapped in a car together traversing the Midwestern hellscape, moving toward some destination that will never live up to her standards.

“Tucker Carlson. You and my husband would get along great.”

Searing sarcasm. I forgot I was listening to a sermon from the devil on my way to this little slice of heaven. His name was glowing white hot on the dash screen. The glare was frying my retinas. God was pointing the sun through a giant magnifying glass directly into my car.

I was warned about him as a young leftist. He was persona non grata in every liberal circle and institution. His unique brand of unrestricted hate was poison to the hallucinatory nature of left wing moral superiority. I was explicitly told to avoid him at all costs, and because of my obsessive tendency to throw myself into the flames when everyone else runs from a raging housefire, I watched a clip of his news show on YouTube one dark, dreary night.

Panic filled my limbs. I suddenly became dizzy. I felt my inner Nazi grow. I had visions of myself goose-stepping with millions of other fascist foot soldiers through the streets of a conquered Pacific Northwest, wreaking havoc on defenseless white liberals, burning down Starbucks chains and bulldozing Arc’teryx retail stores behind a humvee blaring Carlson’s hysterical laughter through a 3000 megawatt bullhorn.

On that fateful night under the dimmed lights in my living room I found myself agreeing with most of what he said.