94° feels like you're inside of a pressure cooker at 1000 feet elevation. I switched the thermostat in my dashboard to Fahrenheit because I have a bitter disdain for the British- not the people, but their monarchy and deliberately confused parliamentary system. It's a system designed to mask tyranny behind the illusion of democracy. There are too many trap doors, too many avenues for authoritarianism. The founding fathers knew this, that's why the United States is a constitutional republic. It didn’t do much to prevent the inevitable takeover by corrupting forces, but the sentiment came from the right place.

A stocky man in a made-for-television suit stands in front of a convention center as my car pulls to the curb. He walks with his shoulders back- the distinct strut of a military veteran. I recognize his face but can’t quite place him from a distance. It isn’t until he enters the back seat and our eyes meet in the rearview that it comes to me:

“Mr. O’Toole. It’s great to meet you.”

He forces a tense smile. He was Canada’s federal Conservative candidate four long years ago; a moderate right winger who drew the ire of radical conservatives at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when radicalism was the only form of politics anyone understood.

“I voted for you in 2021.”

The apprehension melts from his face. He’s in good company. This is Alberta after all- the most radical of Canadian provinces. He’s right to assume the worst when encountering one of us in the wild. I can always tell which way the political winds are blowing based on the flags waving over my neighbors’ doors. First it was “Fuck Trudeau”, then an upside down maple leaf, then the Alberta flag. The three D’s of independence: dissent, distress, determination.

I have thirty minutes to pick O’Toole's captive brain. We're heading into the heart of downtown Calgary at rush hour- a city of 1.6 million crawling vehicles designed to hold no more than 300,000 at a steady speed. Thousands of political refugees from BC and Ontario have descended on this cutout in the Rocky Mountains. Tens of thousands more immigrants were funneled into the province via federal student visa programs. Indians, Nigerians and Ukrainians imported to occupy minimum wage jobs, artificially pumping blood into Canada's dying economy; pacemakers saving us from flatline.

The conversation begins with cyber security. He's in town to speak on the subject- one I’d imagine is close to his heart since it was Chinese interference that was largely responsible for his election loss. Canada's Liberal Party established a cozy relationship with China when Pierre Trudeau visited Mao Tse-Tung in 1973. Somehow Trudeau managed to overlook the mass murders that were underway at that time- a period where armies of students were enlisted to destroy anyone who stood in the way of Mao's cultural revolution- and found in that system the perfect partner for Canada. Trudeau was a small, weaselly man with a burning desire for power, and in that desire, began a process that would reach its apex under his son, Justin. Although technically the alleged biological son of a certain Cuban dictator, Justin inherited Pierre's elitist arrogance and sexual attraction to despotism. Where Canada's cultural revolution was lacking in the spectacle of public killings, it made up for in mind bending propaganda tactics that warped the brains of mainstream Canadians. In 2021 O’Toole ran headfirst into Pierre's vision: one where China's political gerrymandering once again overrode Justin's obvious inability to display anything resembling sincerity or intelligence.

“Whoops.”

My car nearly collides with a lifted shitbox truck. I saw him screaming up the road toward me through a short break in traffic. I signaled to move into the next lane and avoid the incoming redneck torpedo, but he turned suddenly at the same time. Alberta is full of these idiots. A mirror image of the Eastern Canadian variety, but on the extreme opposite end: entitlement to a degree of reckless endangerment.

I mask the burst of anxiety that filled my limbs after our close call. I could see the legacy media headlines seared into my eyelids:

NAZI PODCASTER CRITICALLY INJURES FORMER CONSERVATIVE LEADER

It would be a feeding frenzy for government media. They'd go back through my internet history and dig up proof of my homicidal lunacy. My support for the Freedom Convoy “insurrectionists” would be a main focal point. Out of context clips from my podcast would surface- evidence that I was a conspiracy theorist maniac on the edge of a psychotic break. I would be the billionth literal incarnation of Hitler- well, maybe not that far up the food chain. More likely a Skorzeny type figure: a hungry wolf who happened across a prized wild turkey.

Rabid leftists would expand on the established narrative. They'd frame my crash with the micro-penis truck driver as a coordinated effort to eliminate Erin O’Toole; revenge for his lukewarm political messaging and subsequent loss to Justin Trudeau. The right wing would leap to my defense simply by virtue of their hatred for the left. Accusations that Mark Carney and his politicized intelligence agencies hacked into my car's internal computer would be the basis for the counter-narrative. Maps would be drawn tracking the paths of both vehicles, showing the exact moment Carney's operatives took control of my steering wheel. The debate would persist until another trivial event stole the attention of the divided populace.

“We need to break the algorithms.”