A bloated bureaucrat stands in the smoky streets of Toronto screaming about climate change into his phone camera. Like most of our politicians in Canada, his inauthentic anger is hilariously transparent. American politicians have mastered the art of deception. Our politicians are still in the junior leagues of lying. Just take one look at our deceiver-in-chief. He’s the best we have and is basically a window to the agenda behind him. The average Floridian real estate hustler would chew him up and spit him out before breakfast.

The climate is warming, but who’s to blame? Is it the cars, the cows, the clouds, the trees? Is it the carbon dioxide we exhale from our very own lungs? How long can you hold your breath? Who or what do we need to kill to satisfy the climate gods?

The cows. Perhaps the sun is demanding a blood offering. Let’s mow those fuckers down immediately. Kill them all. We’ll eat mashed up crickets in tribute to our sacrifice.

Are you happy now, climate? There will be no more bovine farts to offend you. Cull the cows, crush the cars, block the sun, censor the internet, take the guns.

And therein lies the rub.

Climate change was adopted as a core tenet in woke ideology. It’s the Book of Revelation for neomarxists. The end of times complete with plagues of starvation, sickness, fire and death—but in this version there is no return of a Messiah; there’s no light at the end of the tunnel—well, there is but it’s the flames of an angry planet engulfing all of human civilization. In this prophecy humanity is its own redeemer. It’s a fitting conclusion for a myth written by mentally stunted narcissists.

The story itself would be a little more believable were it not being told by the same folks who brought us phrases like “safe and effective.” The critical thinkers amongst us have a right to be skeptical after three straight years of outright fraud. We watched our world be flipped upside down by religious fanatics who swore we were marching our species to certain doom by not accepting an experimental vaccine. When the dust finally settled what we saw was the reverse: a sharp increase in excess deaths and debilitating injuries in those who succumbed to the pressure of the evangelicals. In their efforts to “decolonize” the west they ironically became colonizers themselves; bringing death and disease to those who met them on the shores of the new world. It was the ultimate punchline to a very dark joke.

A lonely polar bear drifts out to sea on a slice of melted ice cap. Our hearts fracture at the sight of this gentle beast lost on the Arctic Ocean.

But polar bears can swim and if you came within striking distance it would rip you in half instantly. That’s the nugget of reality always missing from the equation. Truth is complicated and messy. Half-truths are easier to sell—just ask Al Gore. He made millions hustling an inconvenient fairy tale and parlayed it into a global scam.

The carbon tax: the greatest money laundering scheme conceived in this modern era—a tax based on the average amount of carbon dioxide emitted per household, person or business, as determined by the bureaucrats we pay the tax to. Nobody knows exactly how much carbon dioxide each of us are emitting, but they know how much we should be paying for it. Nobody knows where the money is going, but our governments sure know how to spend it.

The selling feature of the scheme, of course, is that the tax is to be reinvested into green initiatives, however, the population is never provided with the receipts for which green initiatives we’ve invested in so what we’re paying for is anyone’s guess. In Canada, billions of dollars routinely evaporate into thin air under the Trudeau government so there’s a strong chance the tax you pay for every exhale has been sent to Ukraine to end someone else’s ability to inhale. Carbon credits are traded between countries (with the paid assistance of Al Gore) and everyone gets rich. Meanwhile, you’re left straining to suck liquid through a soggy paper straw in a home you can’t heat with gas bills you can’t afford.

Bullseye. It’s a shell game played on a subway platform but at a massive scale.

The ocean is overflowing with single use plastics. We must ban them forever.

The single use surgical mask becomes a liberal symbol of obedience and virtue during a pandemic. We must dump them in the ocean. Millions of them.

It’s the leftist circle of life.

To call it hypocrisy would be an understatement. It’s suicidally stupid, deeply grotesque, hopelessly ignorant—I could go on listing adjectives, but you get the point. Climate change is much more emblematic of a religious dogma than it is an immediate threat to humanity—or at least, that’s the sense we get from the actions of those preaching it. No more pipelines, no more fracking. The doctrine demands strip mining for the lithium required to power our holy electric vehicles. We will praise thee from the craters where magnificent forests once stood. Hallelujah!

The environment is changing. We can all see it, we know it without a doubt. The problem is that no reasonable person can accurately measure the size of the threat because the messengers have made it impossible to do so. Their duplicitous nature has made us all skeptical of the narrative, and to agree with them on this one subject is, in their mind, a conversion to the ideology in its entirety. If carbon emissions are causing global warming then we must also accept the push toward totalitarian government control and throw our support behind cutting the reproductive systems out of confused children. It’s not enough to just be concerned for the future of our planet, you must also join the radicals and evangelize the woke gospels or you’re a fascist. There’s no middle ground; no logical approach to a very real problem. You’re either in the cult or you’re Hitler.

We’re all burning, but at what temperature and for how long is a mystery to the public because the doomsayers are so divorced from reality we don’t know which delusion they’re living in, and whether their warnings apply to the objective universe or just their own subjective distortions. It’s like reading through Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto; there are salient points amongst the ramblings but it’s hard not to discount the message in full because the underlying themes are clearly the product of mental illness. Factor in the elitist element—a regime of governments and billionaires using this impending global catastrophe as a catalyst to slingshot us into actual fascism—and it becomes bigger than just the environment. It becomes a fight against intercontinental tyranny.

If we could detach climate change from the ideology holding it hostage, perhaps we would have a realistic view of what’s happening and come up with a solution that wouldn’t instantly plunge most of the world into crushing poverty. But maybe that’s the goal, and maybe if we were able to get close enough to see it for what it is we’d also discover what’s hiding beneath it.