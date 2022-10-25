He stands behind a baby grand piano in the lobby of a London hotel belting out Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody with all the talent of a failed stage actor. The room is filled with members of his delegation— all as gleefully ignorant of the atmosphere around them as he is. The next morning they’re due to attend a funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, and as representatives of the Commonwealth’s crown jewel, the Canadian delegates are expected to be a model of decorum for the somber occasion.

But judging by the twenty second clip that made the rounds on social media, Justin Trudeau found yet another way to reveal his complete lack of self-awareness and unrepentant narcissism. His ego craves the spotlight despite his own intelligence not being of a high enough caliber to maneuver around it without being painfully transparent. He’s the Michael Scott of geopolitics.

Just a few days prior he announced the queen’s death in a press conference broadcasted coast to coast on every major television station in Canada. As always, his comments were flat and deeply disingenuous, but it was the end of his speech that pushed the bar to a level lower than he had ever gone before: his voice cracked and he paused as if to signal he was choking back tears. I’m sure in his mind it was the performance of a lifetime, but in the eyes of most Canadians it was perhaps his most cringeworthy moment yet. It was like staring directly at the sun— if the sun were capable of soiling its own character.

This is just another occurrence that exemplifies the true nature of Trudeau: the thinly layered front facing veneer and the narcissistic sociopath that lies beneath.

He’s anti-racist yet he wore brown and blackface on three separate occasions that he can recall (which in political terms means there are more instances we’re not aware of, but if or when they do finally surface he can claim a lapse of memory in his own defense).

He’s a feminist yet he pushed our country’s first female (and indigenous) attorney general out of his cabinet when she refused to turn a blind eye to some very serious allegations against his friends at a Quebec-based multinational corporation.

He’s a proponent for free speech yet his government introduced Bill C-11: a bill that will censor the internet in Canada so stringently even the mega-censorious minds at YouTube have been circulating ads against it.

He wants to preserve democracy yet he expresses admiration for China’s basic dictatorship— a form of communism that has resulted in more death and destruction than any other application of Marxism the world has ever known— and even presides over a cabinet that was hand picked by the Chinese themselves.

And those are just a few examples of the hypocrisies that seem to exist comfortably in tandem with his public persona. One could do a backflip blindfolded, throw a dart in any direction and hit any number of scandals that appear to pop up daily around his government.

In 2017 Justin Trudeau was found to be in violation of a number of corruption laws after accepting gifts and lavish vacations from the Aga Khan: a friend and foreign advisor of his father’s. Trudeau denied any wrongdoing, claiming the Aga Khan was a close friend of his as well, until it was discovered they had virtually no contact from the time of his father’s death in 2000 until he became Prime Minister in 2015.

There was the aforementioned SNC Lavalin scandal: a debacle in which the Montreal based development firm, and Trudeau campaign donor, was caught in a bribery scheme involving prostitutes and Libyan officials in an effort to win construction bids in the African nation. When Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould began to pursue a criminal indictment against the company— who also happens to have appeared on the World Bank’s blacklist— Trudeau engaged in a series of intimidation tactics against Raybould in an effort to force a deferred prosecution agreement. When his intimidation failed, she was shuffled into another role and eventually expelled from his cabinet altogether.

Then there was the WE charity scandal: a series of maneuvers which saw the Trudeau government award the charity a $912 million grant after paying over $400,000 in cash and trips to his mother, brother and wife.

More recently Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act— a wartime provision which gives the Canadian government temporary authoritarian control in times of extreme crisis— when a massive protest against draconian pandemic restrictions took hold of Ottawa in early 2022. As a result, protestors were violently trampled by police, private assets and bank accounts were illegally seized, and protest organizers were arrested and held without bail for nothing more than exercising their right to free speech.

These are a few of the highlights. There are many more instances that expose the true nature of our prime minister: a $10 million payment to a jihadist who admitted (under heavy duress and coercion at Guantanamo Bay) to shooting and killing an American soldier in Afghanistan, televised comments regarding those who abstained from the Covid-19 vaccine as racists and misogynists who should not be tolerated, a recent court deposition that revealed the Covid-19 vaccine mandates and travel restrictions were not informed by actual science but by bureaucrats looking to create a political wedge issue days before a federal election was called, a scheme in which he funneled $237 million through a former Liberal MP to purchase ten thousand ventilators at a mark up of $10,000 USD each, and other instances where billions of tax dollars seemed to evaporate into thin air.

The list goes on and on and on. Every one of these offenses should have been enough to trigger a vote of no confidence in our parliament, or at least shine an international lazer beam on his clear inability to govern within the boundaries of the law, but because he says the right things, and because his government subsidizes the dying Canadian legacy media, he saunters across center stage, carefully deflecting any possible ramifications for his actions while shouting out another one of his dreadfully insincere classics.

He is the human equivalent of the paper straw: strong in virtue but completely antithetical to the purpose he intends to serve.

Even tonight as I write this an inquiry into his invocation of the Emergencies Act is underway. His Liberal government has carefully selected a laundry list of diverse witnesses— one of whom happens to be a data analyst for his government and a Chinese national who lives in a pristine highrise in downtown Ottawa (one of the most expensive real estate markets in our country) all at the ripe old age of twenty two. Much like his devotion to the World Economic Forum’s net zero carbon agenda, none of what his cabinet produces makes any sense whatsoever, but polite Canadians nod along because his rhetoric sounds nice.

And now as the pandemic dips below the horizon, Trudeau’s climate change policies have begun to rev-up and once again put our country on its heels. He’s targeted our farmers with a fertilizer ban that threatens to bankrupt the literal heartbeat of our nation and send food prices skyrocketing— at a time when most of us can barely afford to put gas in our cars due to exorbitant carbon taxes. The massively inflated cost of living in our metropolitan centers (particularly Vancouver and Toronto) has driven swaths of the population toward Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where the conservative resistance that has long existed in these central provinces is gaining steam. Liberals are breaking away from the left in droves out of revulsion for Trudeau and the radical leftism that has infected his side of the political spectrum.

The truth is he united our country in a way we had never seen before. The Freedom Convoy generated over $10 million in donations from Canadians of all races, genders and socioeconomic classes, and when his government illegally intervened to shut down the fundraising campaign, Canadians came together and raised millions again— all during a period when most of us were rubbing pennies together to buy groceries. Grandmothers made sandwiches, moms and dads held banners on frozen overpasses, kids looked on in awe as the largest convoy of big rigs ever assembled on planet earth rolled into our capital. Quebec and Alberta flags were hoisted into the air next to each other— two provinces that have historically been diametrically opposed despite having a lot in common— and for once we stood shoulder to shoulder, totally devoted to one common desire:

The end of Trudeau.