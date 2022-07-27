The sides of the highway are filled with trucks and tractors— all wrapped in Dutch and Canadian flags. Some carry signs saying, “No farmers, no food.”

I lay hard on the horn, my wife cheers them on through the open passenger window. We encounter clusters of these mini convoys every ten or so kilometers on our road trip from Calgary to Edmonton, Alberta.

The wick was lit in India. It burned through the ocean to Sri Lanka. Then across the globe to The Netherlands.

Now it’s spreading to Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

Next it will be Canada, and hopefully, that sleeping giant to the south: The United States.

Farmers around the world are beginning to revolt.

The initial reasons have varied. Last year in India it was the removal of government protections and the privatization of farming and agriculture. In Sri Lanka it was a crushing national debt that led to bankruptcy and soaring inflation. In the end, it was the same straw that broke the camel’s back across all nations: the barring of traditional fertilizers and the introduction of a newly mandated “organic” version.

It’s hard to imagine anything being more organic than fertilizer, but I guess green can always be greener.

So why the uproar?

As it turns out the new “organic” fertilizer doesn’t work as advertised. Farmers are reporting losses upwards of 30 - 50% of their crops while being forced to significantly curtail livestock ownership. What that means for us is less food and higher prices. For farmers it means a drastic reduction in income and almost certain bankruptcy, and with cost of living and fuel prices skyrocketing, it means potential near starvation for most of the world’s sub-millionaire classes.

The argument on the side of world governments, of course, is climate change. The nitrous oxide emitted by these traditional and artificial fertilizers is the silent killer looming beneath every garden, every pasture, every trough from here to Punjab. Cow farts are destroying the atmosphere, healthy soil is poisoning our drinking water, manure is the new mass shooter!

Gadzukes!

I can’t stop thinking about the Kulaks.

In the early years of the Soviet Union the Kulaks were marked for elimination by Lenin and then targeted for extermination by Stalin. They were a peasant class of farmers who generated modest wealth under the Tsar and owned small plots of land throughout rural Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere. Due to their alleged support of the White Army during the Russian revolution, they were considered counter-revolutionaries and enemies of the communist regime. Most were executed, some were exiled to Siberia, and others were sent to the labor camps or “gulags” where almost all died a far more prolonged and painful death than those who were lucky enough to die staring down the barrel of a Korovin pistol. As the years drew on and as Stalin began to run out of nails for his Soviet hammer, the definition of the word “Kulak” kept expanding to include anyone who owned any land worth any money whatsoever.

The truth about it all was that it was less about political affiliations and more about ideology. According to Lenin’s brand of Marxism, ownership of private property was one of the numerous deadly sins. Everything was to be handed over to the state, and anyone who refused was an immediate adversary of the Soviet cause. The ideology itself was a useful tool for a pair of warlords with tyrannical and sociopathic aspirations.

Cold-blooded murder aside, there was just one problem with Stalin’s “dekulakization” plan: the Soviets did not know how to farm.

As a result, famine spread across the Soviet Union and millions died of starvation. Those who survived either ate their dead children or sold their bodies on the black market as meat.

In 2018 reports began to emerge that Bill Gates was buying thousands of hectares of farmland. Most of us were left scratching our heads wondering what Gates could possibly be up to. Now in our slowly collapsing post-pandemic society, we know why.

ESG: Environmental, Social and Governance— the World Economic Forum’s pathway to their great reset. Fascism disguised as Marxism wrapped in virtue. That’s the best way I can think to explain it.

A year ago I read Klaus Schwab’s brain-numbingly terrible book, The Great Reset. As arduous a read as it was, I was also astonished to find that he had laid out the entire ESG scheme for the world to see. The book’s very existence was conspicuous to say the least— it was apparently written in June 2020 and published only a month later. There is no other book on earth that has gone from conception to publishing in such a short period of time. But what he was trying to sell, through the woke cloak of diversity, equity and inclusion, was a new form of totalitarianism— one that is fascist at the top and communist at the bottom— and it would maintain power through a combination of high-tech surveillance, digital propaganda and ownership of just about everything you can imagine.

Food is essential. We all need it. He who controls the food controls the people. The World Economic Forum, the Davos elite, Schwab, Gates and their axis of evil know this.

As the dust around Covid-19 begins to settle, the climate change hysteria is ramping up to top speed. The farmers are in the crosshairs because they are the first barrier between a globalist billionaire cabal and the international community they wish to dominate. Any country even remotely tied to the World Economic Forum has engaged in the same assault with the same goal in mind: squeeze the farmers until they have no choice but to sell their land at pennies on the dollar or push them into insolvency and buy the land for a lesser price. The face and tactics of totalitarianism may have changed, but the unquenchable hunger for hegemony is alive and well. No, the farmers aren’t being executed or hauled away to labor camps, but it’s not for a lack of want, it’s because we’ve seen that playbook before. The 21st century totalitarian must be more cunning, more deceptive, and what better way to do it than from behind a veneer of virtue?

In 1918 the Kulaks were first sought out by Lenin and resisted his demands to hand over their crops to the communists. The executions began soon after. Either we come together and fight now or we face the same fate. There’s no other way.