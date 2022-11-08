For years I’ve had the same recurring dream:

I’m in a house. Sometimes it’s a palatial mansion with a web of staircases that lead to different levels and crisscross beneath a domed roof in a giant white marble room. Other times it’s a rundown flophouse in some cold gray city that could be either Toronto or Vancouver. Sometimes it’s a mixture of both— I follow one of the staircases to a door that leads to another section of the home that’s old and weathered.

But in every dream there’s always one room in the house that’s decrepit and covered in black mold. I’m aware it’s there, I even open the door and peek inside, but upon laying my eyes on it I immediately try to put it out of my mind and forget it exists. It gnaws at me constantly. That room; that dilapidated ugly box I’m forced to live with. I can’t escape it, nor can I accept it, but it’s there and there’s nothing I can do about it.

The dream puzzled me for years. Initially I thought it had something to do with my physical or mental health since a home could easily be a subconscious symbol for my body or mind. I’d obsess over it in my waking hours wondering what it could mean. Do I have cancer or some other deadly disease I’m unaware of? Is my harmless heart arrhythmia actually a precursor to something much worse? Or could it be that my already cluttered mind is teetering on the brink of collapse?

I didn’t know and I wasn’t sure I wanted to find out.

I was always an outsider. Throughout my childhood and teenage years I had a group of friends, but there was always something about most of those friendships that felt insincere and conditional. I spent many weekends alone while my friends were at parties I was specifically not invited to. Occasionally those friends would decide they didn’t want to hang out with me so those lonely weekends would stretch on for weeks or even months. Eventually those friends would come back around, and as much as I prided myself in being a lone wolf, and as strong as it made me, it hurt deeply.

Then in my late teens I discovered I could rap. Music had always been at the core of who I was— I used to put on “concerts” for my mom and grandmother when I was barely three years old— and when I was seventeen it manifested in the form of long complicated rhyme schemes delivered over drum beats.

At first I was the “kid who thinks he’s black” but as I progressed I became the “kid who can really rap.” I watched people’s perceptions of me change in real time. In their eyes I was now valuable. I had something they didn’t, and because the artform in which I chose to express myself was popular at the time, it put me ahead of them in the social hierarchy.

But that pain was still there. The newfound appreciation was superficial at best, and were it not for my ability to weave words into rhythmic patterns I’d be just as disposable as I was prior. To them, I was nothing without it.

As I entered my twenties I learned how to harness that pain and use it as motivation. When I wrote songs I held those feelings of inadequacy at the front of my mind. I focused on the rejection, the sadness, the loneliness— until it was like a beam of light shone through a magnifying glass over a bed of dry leaves. That fire raged inside of me and sent my creativity soaring across the universe. I wanted their admiration while at the same time wanting them to feel every inch of the undue suffering I experienced for years.

I entered the local Hip Hop scene and almost instantly earned a reputation for being a legitimate MC. I found a group of like-minded young artists, and once again the conditional relationships found me. The larger the audiences became, the more I found myself on the outside looking in. I was cool but I wasn’t quite cool enough, and therefore fell back to where I was in my high school years. I was useful in an artistic sense— as a lyricist I was leagues beyond everyone in my inner and outer circles— but socially I was an outcast. Again I found myself excluded from certain events and gatherings; left to linger in the wind until those conditional friends came back to drag me through the gauntlet of status seeking.

I broke away and moved to Toronto then to Los Angeles— in search of success but also in search of where I belonged. By then I was more comfortable alone than I was in the presence of any single human being. Years later, after many self-discoveries and subsequent pitfalls, I returned to Vancouver and isolated myself from all those past relationships. I knew who I was now and I valued myself far too much to allow them back into my world.

But the pain was still there, and in a lot of ways it was deeper.

I was being consumed by the fire. The emotions I felt in earlier years were now replaced by an overwhelming emptiness. Those people— who through their cruelty swept up a torrential storm of interlocking words in my mind— were now firmly behind me. I didn’t care what they thought anymore. It didn’t matter to me. I recognized who they were and I realized that their envy or admiration were as important to me as I was to them. The undying wrath that filled my veins was now directionless, and because I had no focal point for that energy, it radiated from every pore in my skin, every word I spoke. I was a machine gun without an operator; the trigger locked and the firing pin slamming into the butt of a seemingly endless flow of ammunition. There was no visible target anymore, I was just shooting aimlessly into the distance because it was all I knew how to do.

During this period I wrote and recorded a song called Forgetting How To Dream, which became the most popular song I ever released. I poured all of that erratic spillover into a three minute stream of chaotic consciousness, and ironically it was the song that caught the ears of the music industry. To date, Forgetting How To Dream has sold more copies than all of my albums combined.

I stopped making music in 2018 because although it was my greatest passion in life, the further I traversed into the industry surrounding it, the more I encountered those same superficial people and those same conditional relationships. I didn’t want to be famous, and all the prospective wealth in the world wasn’t worth compromising myself, and by proxy, the art I created. As hard as it was to leave, it felt good to finally lay down all that misguided hurt and let the coals burn out.

Six months ago I moved my family to a small city twenty minutes north of Calgary, Alberta. We left Vancouver for a multitude of reasons, both economic and political, but in a way I felt I needed to disconnect from the source of those past agonies once and for all. It was the final step into that good night.

In early fall I had a brief moment of clarity. I was walking with my wife and daughter on a warm afternoon through a beautiful park in downtown Calgary, and for the first time in what seemed like forever, I felt at home. This is what I spent my life searching for. This is where I belong. This is unconditional love.

A few nights later I had the dream. I’m back at the house— this time in the form of the West Hollywood apartment where I lived during my stint in LA. I’m standing in my bedroom, rushing to pack bags and boxes, mere minutes from departing to somewhere better.

I walk out of the front door and to a moving truck waiting on Hollywood Blvd. I look back at the building and remember the room— that disgusting rotting space. That’s when it dawns on me: the room doesn’t represent illness at all, it represents pain. It’s in there, waiting for me to go back and catch one last glimpse so it can keep me prisoner.

I stare at the apartment building and have a moment of lucidity. I know what this dream means now. All these years I believed the pain I carried with me was a source of strength when in reality it was my weakness. I could never escape it because I drew my life force from it.

But now it’s over. Now I’m gone forever.

I’m free.