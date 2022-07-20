2:17am

I’m about to reach the threshold; that place where my mind tells itself if we drift off now we can still function comfortably on four hours of sleep. Oddly, this thought tends to have the opposite effect. Once I know I’m approaching that marker the pressure to sleep increases and my mind fights harder to resist it, almost as if to prove to me that it is its own authority and will not be dictated to by my tired body. I’m such a natural contrarian that even my own brain is intent to rebel against itself when challenged. The nucleus of my very being is rooted in conflict.

2:37am

That sequence of thoughts chewed up twenty minutes. It felt like seconds. We have now crossed over into rocky terrain. I have to wake up at six thirty for work and anything less than four hours of deep, uninterrupted charge time will have me operating at a suboptimal level. I’ll snap to life somewhere around noon, but anything I produce before then will be comically atrocious.

I pack some heavy indica into my pipe and step onto my front porch. My weary eyes stare out over the dark Alberta prairies. They’re beautiful at this time of night. Fireflies twinkle in the moonlight and coyotes glide through tall grass in search of wild hares. If I didn’t have to be at the office soon I’d sit and appreciate the landscape a little more.

A flame ignites the dried flower and I take six big pulls from the pipe. This is either going to finally send me floating into dazzling unconsciousness or I’ve just exacerbated the problem tenfold.

The cool leather of the living room couch sends a shiver up my spine. I’ve long abandoned the bed where my constant tossing and turning has frustrated my wife. This sleeplessness is disturbing her own slumber and that she will not stand for.

So here I lie, shirtless and despondent in a room not designed to encourage sleep.

I close my eyes and wait for dormancy to pull me into the void. I lay perfectly still. Waiting, waiting, waiting, then…

My thoughts spring to life in brilliant technicolor. This is the exact outcome I was betting against. I put all my chips on thirty six black and I landed on twenty two red. Goddammit.

Bits of dialogue between people I’ve never seen before play out in my head. This is usually where the screenplays come from; some dusty corner of my subconscious that holds onto conversations and faces I’m not even aware I absorbed. Discussions about peculiar subjects, banal commentary about uninteresting things; it all comes to life at once and I’m forced to parse through it in search of some potential hidden meaning.

Obsessive compulsive, anxiety, heart arrhythmia— me in a nutshell.

I was always a dreamer. As a kid it wasn’t uncommon for me to leave my mother’s house with the stove on and the door wide open for hours on end. My mind was always traveling to places beyond where my physical body was located.

I learned how to pay attention the hard way. My mind became aware of its own tendency to drift and split itself between interdimensional sailing and a hyper focus on details. They could never overlap. When I was dreaming I was petrified I would miss some important piece of information that would later lead to some sort of cataclysmic life event. But I couldn’t stop dreaming, therefore, I couldn’t stop worrying.

I developed paralyzing anxiety attacks in my early twenties. I conquered the attacks through exercise and creative expression— but the monster is still in there. It’s still very much alive and when it roars I no longer experience inescapable panic, instead, it won’t let me rest.

It happens twice a year. When the rug is pulled out from underneath me and the anxiety I’ve swept beneath it reaches out and swallows me in one big gulp. It won’t let me dream.

Dream.

I’m sure if you’ve been reading these essays you’ve found the common thread between them: dying dreams. I’ve reached a crux in my life where I’ve lost control of the direction I’m heading. I still have my compass but there’s some strange magnetic force causing it to spin in circles. Is this all I’ll ever be? Some nine to five worker with a head full of unrealized dreams? The torture of that potential mode of existence is too much to consider. I share the same curse as my father; I always saw something over the horizon worth running toward, but for some unknown reason, I never arrived.

I’m halfway through this mortal journey. Maybe it’s time to close my eyes and dive headfirst into the middle—

Or maybe I’m right on time.

Let the old dreams die. Replace them with new ones they say.

I haven’t found any new ones. These are all I’ve got.

6:22am

Time to get up.