My 2013 Chevy Impala growls as it enters the parking lot. I back into a space between a newer model Toyota and even newer Hyundai. My car is a domestic bully sandwiched between foreign superiors.

I step onto the gravel and assess my surroundings. More Toyotas. More Hyundais. Some Hondas sprinkled in. Practical vehicles; top shelf Asian engineering. I’d expect nothing less from this crowd.

I’m an hour late— exactly as planned. An early arrival at functions like these brings nothing but excruciating small talk. A late arrival means cliques have already formed, light beers have been consumed and I’m safe to navigate around any unnecessary conversations that might find me.

I walk across the parking lot and follow a path to a grassy field behind a sports club; tents have been erected, tables propped up, a band plays muted soft rock, caterers serve barbecued burgers. I’ve seen this exact setting so many times I could tell you where the spare napkins are kept. A heavy set lady with a welcoming smile beckons me from behind a table:

“Hi! Sign-in is over here. Would you like a free t-shirt?”

Absolutely. I never turn down a free t-shirt. Every t-shirt serves a purpose to some extent or another.

I toss the XL tee over my shoulder and slap a name tag on my chest. I am Jason: procurement lead for a high end speaker manufacturer. I have been validated and defined.

I move to the next table where I’m urged by another friendly visor-wearing lady to enter the draw. In years prior you’d scribble your name on a strip of paper and slip it into a box— but Covid changed that. We don’t do paper anymore. Now we scan a QR code with our phone and enter our information on the website.

Something feels oddly violating about this process. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s the lack of human connection. Maybe that tiny piece of paper— as insignificant as it seemed— carried a small part of who we are. Your signature was a hint of the person hiding behind what you presented. That illegible scribble was a window to your personality. No more of that. Now we’re just arial text on a screen.

Maybe I’m reading too far into it.

I take a seat at an empty table and dig into my plate of beans and coleslaw with a side of cheeseburger. I’m obligated to attend these networking events as a part of my nine to five occupation. Truth be told, I kind of enjoy them. It gets me out of the office and occasionally I fall into an experience that inspires me to create something in my off hours.

I watch the scene play out around me. I’m surrounded by cowboy hats, shitkicker boots and plaid button-up shirts tucked into loose fitting jeans. It’s Stampede time in Calgary, Alberta; those brief few weeks in July when suburbanites dust off their western garb and pretend to be their very real brethren in the surrounding counties and towns.

These are your definitive corporate white men. They are the middle; the bland vanilla cream filling wedged between the top and bottom crusts of society. They are the Dodge Caravan personified—

Or so you’d think. I know these men. I know them well. I’ve spent more time around them than I have my own inner circle during these last fifteen years.

Beneath the Tommy Hilfiger button-up stirs a wild animal; a human being suppressed to the point of combustion. Most of these men are either divorced or on their way to one. Their lives are a series of screaming matches with ex-wives, sleepless nights on futon beds, sales calls with disinterested clients, drive-thru dinners in sweltering parking lots, morning meetings in ketchup stained khakis. They’re always one big sale away from retirement. Someday they’ll do it. Someday they’ll buy that boat and show that fucking bitch of an ex-wife they were worth something all along.

Someday.

II’ve witnessed the combustion firsthand many times. It usually comes after the seventh or eighth Coors Light when they switch over to whiskey or regular beer. The night becomes a blur of bars and bad pick-up lines; a repressed spirit set free after years of solitary confinement. Awkward interactions with younger women, offbeat dancing, strange confessions of dark secrets, random outbursts of pure joy; the first they’ve had since the last time this happened.

It usually ends with a 4am call for cocaine and ninety minutes of unsuccessful masturbation. They awake the next morning feeling refreshed, despite the life altering hangover.

But I’m a little too early for that. This crowd is still nursing their second White Claw.

An Asian man in a cowboy hat saunters toward me. I stand out like a sore thumb in my Rocky Marciano t-shirt, shorts and Jordan 1 sneakers. It was only a matter of time before I was sussed out by a curious cowpoke.

He introduces himself as Sheriff Wayne— a title I could have surmised by the silver star pinned to his chest with the name “Wayne” scrawled across it. My mind quickly wanders and questions whether his name is actually Wayne or if it’s a clever play on the name of a famous cowboy actor. He’s a genuinely nice fellow, and judging by his slightly less carefully detailed outfit, he’s from the HR or IT department. He doesn’t harbor the same inhibited nature as the rest of the attendees. He’s content with where he landed in life and this Sheriff gig is something he looks forward to every year. I wish the world was more like Sheriff Wayne. I wish we could all be totally comfortable in a goofy cowboy hat and cereal box sheriff’s badge.

We make swift small talk and the sheriff moves on to the next table. I watch him tell the same jokes and laugh with the same honesty as he just expressed to me. God bless him.

A young blonde woman makes her way through the busy event kissing cheeks and giving tight yet professional hugs. She has just enough sex appeal to spark the imagination of these middle aged divorcees. Casual flirtations, the slight contact of her hand on their backs; she knows how to rouse the beast just enough to make them think an encounter in the coatroom may be in the cards. It isn’t. It never is. She and I are the only ones who know for certain though.

Her eyes drift to the stranger at the empty table in the Rocky Marciano t-shirt. I give a courteous smile. She smiles back, holds for a second, then turns away. Perhaps it’s my own lack of inhibition that tells her I’m not worth the time. There’s nothing to work with; nothing to manipulate. Perhaps it’s simply the wedding band on my left ring finger and the ginger ale on the table that tells her I’m closed for business— or perhaps I’m just not that interesting after all.

There’s a gloom that hangs over these events in the post-pandemic era. Those of us who work in supply chain can see the reliable structures breaking down. China is sliding deeper into a recession and manufacturing has slowed to a near stop. The global economy is beginning to sag and collapse is inevitable. By this time next year most of the cowboys at this event will have been handed their pink slips and a less than generous severance package. The World Economic Forum’s stranglehold on world governments— and their great “green” reset— has set us all on our heels. If you look at it from a high enough level you could swear it was a controlled demolition, and those of us in procurement have a bird’s eye view of the slow but steady implosion. We are all Edward Norton observing the blasts and falling towers at the end of Fight Club.

I am Jack’s front row seat to the end of the world.

I dump my half-eaten plate of food into the recycling bin. I grab one more ginger ale for the road and turn back to the field of soft targets for global fascism. I hope they all have one last ride before it’s over— and I hope Sheriff Wayne is still here next year. I’d tip my hat to him if I had one.

Adios, amigos.