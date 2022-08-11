I still remember the preacher’s hand on my forehead. It was drenched in sweat.

I was eleven years old and had reached that awkward time in life where I was mature enough to have a basic understanding of the world around me, but not yet sophisticated enough to navigate it alone.

My father was a born again evangelical Christian while at the same time secretly struggling with alcoholism. He was also, and still is, a lifelong psychedelic adventurer. He’s always been an interesting personality to have around.

Our weekends together had been reduced to the odd Saturday outing as I entered my pre-teens and slowly grew apart from him. My parents divorced when I was four years old and having spent most of my early years under the guidance of my mother, what little connection I had to my dad started to deteriorate.

We had Christmas, occasional weekend visits and church camp— every summer for seven straight days my dad would take my brother and I to a Christian getaway on a lake deep in the middle of Washington State.

The first few years were fun— as much fun as evangelical Christians can have— and aside from narrowly dodging questions about being baptized or “saved” from senior parishioners every other hour, I actually enjoyed my time there. They had go-karts, a zipline, a massive water blob that would rocket kids into the sky and send us crashing down into the water, and tons of other activities that weren’t quite as exciting as if they were being experienced in the outside world, but amusing enough to make the time spent there worthwhile.

At night the kids would all sneak out of our cabins and gather around the lake. The teenagers would smoke weed and drink beer while us lowly juveniles were relegated to playing cat’s cradle with our crush and later copping cheap feels behind a tree. For all intents and purposes it was a regular summer camp— with a whole lot of Jesus crammed in.

But in the third year something changed. There was a sinister energy hovering just below the surface of this otherwise innocuous fellowship in the woods. The general upbeat attitudes had been replaced by a serious commitment to hammering home the gospels. We were now obligated to attend morning bible studies, afternoon worship services and evening sermons. The go-karts, zipline and water blob were all still present, but whatever joy they gave in the past had now been sucked out and spit into a whirlwind of constant religious badgering.

Then on the last night it happened: the grand finale.

The band played a subdued Christian rock tune as the pastor summoned the children to the stage. I looked around at the other kids fidgeting in their chairs, eager to get this closing service over with so we could go back to fondling each other by the lake— then I looked up at my dad. He gave me a pat on the back and a reassuring look, encouraging my younger brother and I to join the growing swarm of prepubescent bodies at the front of the log cabin-turned-house of worship.

My brother followed as I stepped carefully down the walkway between rows of adults sitting in folding chairs. A sharp intensity pulsated amongst the crowd— one that could easily be mistaken as the spirit of some higher power, but to an outside observer it felt more worldly, like when a colony of bees frantically rubs their wings together all at once and generates enough heat to kill an intruder.

I stood at the very front of the group. I don’t know how I ended up there, but there I was, standing next to my brother with this preacher’s hot, sweaty palm on my forehead. He was shouting a garble of religious phrases into the microphone, the adults behind us crying out in resounding euphoria with every dramatic pause.

I looked back briefly and the congregation were now on their feet, arms stretched toward the sky, tears streaming from their eyes and speaking in tongues.

Mass formation psychosis.

I looked to my brother and I could feel the terror crackling on his skin. All I could think to do was wrap my body around his and shield him from the horror of this moment.

One by one the children around us were pulled into the delirium. They too began shrieking gibberish and sobbing uncontrollably. The entire ordeal felt like being trapped in an insane asylum at the peak of a collective manic episode.

It concluded with the pastor declaring:

“You have now been born again through the blood of Christ. Rebuke him and serve an eternity in the lake of fire.”

Get the Covid vaccine or you’re an anti-vaxxer.

Vote for Trump or you’re a Commie.

Vote for Trump and you’re a Nazi.

Western civilization is the natural enemy of people with brown skin.

Trans women are women.

Phrases designed to whip you into submission; ideological anvils falling from the sky; indoctrination through fear.

The west is now a battleground for opposing cults— both conveniently unaware of their own transgressions and equally stupid. Caught in the middle are the majority of the population, forced to pick a side they most identify with and then dragged toward the extreme by the magnetism of intellectual lethargy.

MAGA versus Woke. Unrestrained capitalism versus neomarxism. Self-destruction for all.

A culture war between blindfolded armies sprinting across minefields toward the enemy’s trench. No man’s land littered with the bloodied limbs of careers, reputations and relationships. A media equally divided, acting as propaganda arms for the two opposing factions.

Two truths in direct contradiction with the observable universe. Two worlds colliding within the tiny confines of western society— both attempting to distort reality, forcing their version of it into existence.

Mass formation psychosis.

The death of the unbiased perspective. The objective replaced by the subjective. Misinformation, disinformation, malinformation— all of it designated by a totalitarian regime of economic terrorists. All human thought must support the agenda or be cast down into the pits of the mis, dis and the mal.

Goebbels’ wet dream.

A snowball careening downhill, doubling in size with every rotation. Digital spats spill over into the physical realm. Avatars screaming in each other’s faces, a half-step from erupting into barbarism. Religious zealots evangelizing to their own subjective devils; Jesus in the desert, sent by their god to face down Satan himself. Faithful apostles sacrificing themselves for their dogma.

It seems we’ve traveled too far to turn back now. A four hundred year holy war looms over us; a tension that has thickened and trapped us all in its sticky grasp. Impartial despots watch from their ivory towers, anticipating a mutually assured dystopia, both sides of the ideological divide doing their part to usher it along.

The lake of fire awaits.

Amen.