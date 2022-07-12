Someone, somewhere on our beautiful blue planet violates an ever-evolving moral code dictated by a leftist ideology.

The virtue signal goes up and the bloodthirsty mob awakens.

The offender is captured and strapped to the sacrificial altar of social justice. There is no statute of limitations for moral code violations. Even if the violation occurred long before the code came into existence, the offender must pay for their infraction.

“Apologize!” the horde demands, the backlights on their smartphones dimly illuminating their painted faces.

The offender squirms on the altar. They don’t know what they’re apologizing for.

“Apologize!” they demand again, growing louder and more impatient with every passing second.

“I’m sorry!” the offender shouts in desperation.

The mob moans with pleasure and tweets in unison. The apology was a trap. They feed on weakness and their victim has played right into their hands. The sacrifice may now commence.

The clan member with the most followers is established as the leader and takes their place at the head of the altar. They/them absorbs the offender’s energy and regurgitates it over the starving mob.

The mob writhes in orgasmic bliss, their atrophied sexual organs throb with delight. The insatiable hunger for human energy has been temporarily quelled.

The leader speaks to the offender, their voice a deep baritone with a splash of femininity:

“You have been charged with the crime of deadnaming a trans person. What say you?”

The offender’s voice quivers, “I-I didn’t even know she was trans-”

“SHE!?” the leader roars.

The offender corrects themself, “He, I mean! He!”

“How dare you assume their pronouns!” the leader howls. The mob hisses and hollers in agreement.

“Burn them! Burn them now!” an anonymous voice shouts from the darkness.

“Wait!” another interjects from the sea of vibrating bodies. “The offender shared a Trump meme in 2016!”

The mob gasps in horror.

“Trump!” the leader wails. “You voted for Trump!?”

“No!” shrieks the offender. “I didn’t vote at all! I just thought it was funny-”

“Silence!” the leader cuts in.

They/them leans in close to the offender and explains, “You fool. It matters not who you voted for. What matters is the purity you exhibit.”

A hand holding a bright screen shoots up from the crowd. A voice calls out from below it:

“Here’s a photo of the offender in 2021! They’re at a wedding and they’re not wearing a mask!”

The mob is now pulsating with rage. Voices scream epithets from all angles:

“Racist!”

“Anti-vaxxer!”

“Trump supporter!”

“Misogynist!”

“Transphobe!”

“Xenophobe!”

The phobes are flying at a furious pace. The leader hovers over the offender. They smile as they watch the offender’s bloodstream fill with adrenaline. This is the moment they’ve been waiting for— the perfect time to strike.

The leader sinks their teeth into the offender’s jugular vein. Blood sprays the front row of the gathering, whipping them into a frenzy. They rush to the altar to take their pound of flesh. Bones and ligaments snap loudly beneath the sounds of meat being torn from the victim as the mob climbs over each other like hungry hyenas.

The offender is ripped to shreds and the crowd slowly disperses. Their misery has been momentarily disabled; their hate for an imperfect world thrusted upon the mortal body of this helpless victim. This is where they take their revenge against objective reality— a reality in which their ideal selves didn’t exist; a reality where utopia doesn’t fit.

A few stay behind to pick the bits of gelatin still clinging to the offender’s spinal column. The leader covers the skeletal remains with a rainbow flag and carries them to their final burial ground; a place where the ghosts of Donald Trump, Alex Jones and Louis CK can be seen searching for the light that will lead them back to the world of the living.

The deepest, darkest caves of Cancelvania.