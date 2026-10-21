“Let go of your cynicism.”

I keep repeating that phrase to myself while I circle the parking lot. I don’t want to go inside and take a background role in pointless political theater. The vote to have a vote. A masterfully crafted trap set by Alberta’s UCP and the Carney Liberals. If we lose this vote, the independence question is over. If we win, we signal to the provincial Conservatives and the federal Liberals that we’re serious about leaving. We’ll never get to a referendum. They’ll delay until this whole charade is forgotten and Alberta accepts its place as Canada’s bottom bitch.

The line extends from the church nave through the lobby and into the parking lot. Fall has arrived and the wind is unforgiving. “Fuck this shit,” I tell myself. These are Canadians—lined up like farmers for the Soviet firing squads. They’ll never identify as anything other than Canadian—even if they could never define exactly what a Canadian is. They have a burning desire to stick it to the dreamers like me. They’ve shown up in their best flannel jacket to cast their ballot and pledge allegiance to a nation that despises them. If there was ever a way to describe them it’s this: loyal to a phantom identity, perilously naive. They can smell the stench of freedom rising through my skin. I’ve arrived in a New York Mets t-shirt and black Adidas running shorts. I am not a member of the “Forever Canadian” crowd.

Inside the lobby accusatory glances dart in all directions; lazer beams guarding priceless artifacts. Everyone is sizing each other up, looking at the others as potential traitors. In the eyes of the independence group the Canadians are dead weight dragging them deeper into a New World Order nightmare. To the Canadians the independence group are MAGA drones, dividing the country for a despotic dictator down south. The air is thick, nobody speaks. Ambiguity is best in this environment. One whispered remark leaning in either direction could turn this place into a bloodbath. I can hear the knives rubbing against leather, inches from being brandished as the gold crucifix around my neck gleams in the light. Jesus was a radical. I’m one of them. I refuse to tuck my chain into my shirt. I’m not backing down. Neither are they.

Quebec’s recent turn back toward separatism and the Alberta independence campaign have triggered the second phase in Operation: Canadian Victim. Mark Carney has taken to stoking fear of an American invasion via Canada’s Liberal cock-sleeve media. No matter how ludicrous the idea may be, Canadians believe it because the naivety is all-consuming, and why would our own government lie? That’s the prevailing mode of credulity in Canada, and why Canadians are some of the most propagandized people in the western world. Carney routinely evokes the War of 1812 through images of a miniature General Brock figurine he purportedly keeps on his desk. Canadians believe in a fairy tale version of that war—a war where Canadians and the Indigenous tribes banded together to defeat the invading Americans. The truth about the War of 1812 is much more nuanced: the Americans were only thirty years removed from the Revolutionary War and didn’t want their former monarchy living next door. The United States had just won its independence and Britain was still the dominant world empire. The Americans wanted to expand into the northern territories and were incentivized by the prospect of eradicating Britain on the continent—especially considering that Britain was capturing Americans (who they felt were rightfully British serfs) and were sending them to fight for the monarchy against France. General Brock died four months into a war that was fought to a stalemate in 1815, ultimately establishing the United States as a legitimate nation and providing the foundation for what would later become Canada. American historians consider it their “second revolutionary war” or the war that confirmed the American project. Canadians view it through a modern lens: a war where the underdogs defeated the American brutes through sheer will and determination—despite Britain being the global superpower at the time and the Americans a loosely organized band of rebels.

But what the fuck does historic accuracy matter anyway? What matters is what you believe and how it makes you feel in Maoist Canada.

The Canadian Armed Forces were hollowed out by successive Liberal governments. In 2023 Former Chief of the Defense Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre told a House of Commons Standing Committee that they would be out of munitions within days of fighting in active war—and that’s against a lesser opponent. Nobody knows how long the CAF would survive against an invading American National Guard Corps. A day? Hours? Minutes?

Carney evokes the War of 1812 as a subliminal callback to Canada’s reliance on citizen militias, and has proposed the idea in the event of an American incursion—but there’s a conveniently unacknowledged monkey wrench in that plan. The previous Trudeau government outlawed “assault-style weapons” and significantly restricted Canadians’ access to firearms. Assuming Carney would arm citizens with confiscated rifles, and the CAF would hold the Americans long enough to train those citizens in safely operating a rifle, and also assuming rural Canadians who ignored the restrictions and held onto their rifles would agree to fight on behalf of their globalist warlord, a scattered volunteer militia would be promptly swallowed by a single division of the most technologically advanced military in human history. The mostly likely scenario would be weeks of obese government employees swinging shovels in the night vision goggles of Marines begging them to stop for their own good.

And that’s if Canadians agreed to fight at all, which most of us with any real fighting experience wouldn’t. Then it would come down to a handful of Liberal staffers and their four million immigrant dependents.

Four million. That’s the official number of new permanent residents between 2015 - 2025. The actual number is above seven million. That includes the three plus million foreign students and temporary workers documented by Stats Canada who, let’s face it, aren’t leaving—and if you know anything about Canada’s statistical documentation prowess, the number might as well be umpteen bazillion since Canada’s bureaucracy couldn’t reliably count the number of beers in a six pack.

Unironically, it’s the naturalized citizens who are most opposed to Canada’s open borders. These are the people who had to walk over searing bureaucratic coals to attain the same rights as born Canadians. Now they’re watching the corruption they deliberately left behind wash up in their communities—and it appears the Liberal government has intentionally funneled most of that runoff into Alberta, flooding the province with dependents who will shift the voting demographic from right to left. The first five questions on the ten question ballot are devoted to this issue. At face value it seems like a good idea to hand the rubber stamp over to the provincial government, but should the NDP—Canada’s Democratic Socialists—ever come back into power, we could end up with a stronger surge than the one we’re already drowning in. The kneejerk answer is to manage it locally and cut out the Ottawa elites who don’t have to wade in this mess, but upon further analysis it becomes clear that none of these people from the municipal to federal levels are qualified to oversee anything of real consequence by reason of their simply being Canadian and too stupid to see beyond their own virtue signals.

I hand the lady at the registration table my driver’s license. She barely speaks english. Once again, I fight with my own cynicism. It’s entirely possible she’s a new Canadian—one of the few who jumped through all the hoops to be here—and she’s donating her time as a way of giving back to our democracy. I can’t say for sure, but this is the story I’m going with. This is my War of 1812.

She asks if I’m over eighteen and a Canadian citizen. I nod. She hands me my ballots and that’s it. We’re doing this on the honor system, I guess. No proof of citizenship required. Question five directly addresses this issue—a strange self-referential moment before entering the voting booth. It’s impossible not to have those in neoliberal Canada.

Ten questions, ten ballots. This couldn’t have been more ill-conceived in terms of efficiency or even bare logic. Ten carefully folded slips of paper, one question per slip. Danielle Smith and the UCP buried the independence question under nine others to dilute the importance of what we’re doing here. I suspect this could act as a deterrent for potential voters since the line is long and slow moving—or perhaps it allows for the UCP to carefully watch the ballots that could grant them an expansion of power and casually lose track of a few boxes that contain the independence ballots from counties they know will be voting for sovereignty.

Cynicism again—and rightly so. I’ve lost trust in all of these institutions. I no longer believe in Canada as a nation, but I don’t necessarily believe in Alberta either. If we somehow win the right to a referendum, and then by some miracle actually get to a referendum and win our independence, Danielle Smith, the many variations of the Conservative Party, the NDP and the Liberals will all have to go. We will need to start again from scratch with a new constitution, new parties, new leaders; an entirely new vision for the youngest and now fourth wealthiest country on earth. In the immediate short-term we would need a currency and a military, both of which Donald Trump would be happy to provide in exchange for resources, and the partnership that Canada destroyed would be resuscitated by an independent nation that only became independent because of the way they were abused by the Canadian elites.

I walk through the painstaking process of marking my ballots and dropping them into ten individual boxes. Then I pass through the lobby, through the twisting line of immigrants and Canadians, through the church doors and back out to the windy parking lot. Later that evening I watch an hour of anti-Alberta independence propaganda on the overhead screens at the gym. I wonder if this CBC programming is reaching anyone in any meaningful way. It probably is. These are Canadians after all. They rebuke the bullshit only if it disturbs the fantasy world they live inside of. But this is chicken soup for the Canadian soul. The independence nuts are just the fringe minority acting up again; MAGA operatives trying to destroy your country for the fascists. Get your booster, Canada Strong, Elbows Up.

I know what happens to people like me in circumstances like these. Tyrants don’t start with tyrannies. It’s a slow, incremental descent into hell—especially now since global communication is open and instant. Tyrannies emerge as a product of shortcut solutions to complicated problems. The farmers in Soviet Russia, the Jews in Nazi Germany, the “landlords” in Communist China, the Albertans in Woke Canada: these are the obstacles in the way of a larger agenda. They’re tolerated until they can be justifiably eliminated—then comes the process of dehumanization; a campaign to turn public opinion against them to an extent where their removal from society isn’t just condoned, it’s demanded. We saw it with the unvaccinated during the Covid period, then the Freedom Convoy. Alberta Independence is the next evolution of that same internal conflict, and the final stage in establishing the conditions for an enemy class. From this point forward the independence people will be considered traitors, and a purge will be supported by Canadians when the enemies become an intolerable impediment to the whims of the powerful.

At the time of writing the final tally is still unknown. I predict a 30 - 35% vote in favor of independence. This will be great for Alberta in the short-term since it provides some much needed political leverage, but terrible in the long-term because it isn’t enough. We’ve shown our hand and given whatever lurks behind the Carney Liberals a definitive map to where the dissenters are. It’s hard to imagine these people being targeted now, but it was hard to imagine during Covid until it happened—just as it was hard to imagine German extermination camps when the world arrived in Berlin for the Olympics in 1936. Nobody sees it coming, and nobody believes even as it’s happening—in the same way they contorted their moral codes to legitimize the exclusion of the unvaccinated from society. It isn’t until the smoke clears that we look back in horror. Then we say “never again” until we forget long enough to repeat the cycle. We are a species doomed by our own amnesia, and a nation condemned by suicidal naivety.