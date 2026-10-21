Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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VJ's avatar
VJ
6dEdited

Oh Jason, this is how all Canadians feel who are DONE with this liberal government that continually lies and betrays Canadians. From unsustainable mass illegal immigration to a new world order that no one ever voted for, and the list goes on….

We are here in Ontario, watching from afar, understanding what it’s like to be an Albertan as we lived there for 25 years, hoping the separative movement will be significant to show the country how Alberton’s really feel.

As it turns out a quarter of the Alberta population that voted are in favour of such a thing!

As I sit here, I understand that the mass illegal migration into Alberta has probably affected a lot of the numbers and the attitude as well. Not surprising. People in Ontario don’t even know what EQUALIZATION PAYMENTS are, another surprise, not.

I get a phone call from my sister who starts in on how divided everyone is in Alberta then she starts to do the TDS thing as a typical liberal, elbows up close-minded won’t listen to anything negative about the unreliable boyfriend!

I respond to her American hate by telling her how important our trade deal with the United States is, an attached country in our continent of North America and that no MOU from any EUROPEAN or CHINESE country is worth the paper it’s written on especially with the vast amount of trade that goes between Canada & the USA.

I explain that carnage carney is here for his personal gain with 91% investment in the USA, under 4% in Canada. The impending CARBON CREDIT SCHEME who knows who’ll be paying for that PATHWAYS PROJECT that he will be personally making $$$$ on!

God knows how extremely ethically conflicted he is with all the 54 projects that have been federally approved, for brookfield, modular homes, etc.

She hangs up. Not surprised, I send her a few clips of data. She ignores it all and then gets personal.

Understanding this common reaction I sit back and ponder…. What a huge joke our society, country and government has become. I remember when you could at least talk about different views…. but not now. I see it as all by design as cities in globalist France burn to the ground. This globalist project is falling apart and drip by drip people are finally seeing what’s really going on.

I say to myself…. “Be like POLAND” and smile as the rest of the democratic citizens start to wake up and shake themselves, maybe splash some water in there faces to realize this bad dream will be over some day soon?

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R fromaway's avatar
R fromaway
6d

Yup ! Britain, the EU countries all collapsing under the weight of war to hide their crimes along with Japan , Poland, Hungary the last to resist mass migration and the Neverending debt in a Sovereign debt crisis as the handouts dwindle, taxed to the eyeballs , green agenda destruction of cheap energy from Russia and the hollowing out of Europe's last industrial base Germany leading to civil unrest and war 2027-2032 and the break up of the unelected Brussels WEF crowd. They where drooling at Russian 74 trillion in resources and used Ukraine that fought with Hitler as a proxy and forgot about Napoleon and 26 million Russians that died defeating Hitler . Now con Carney with his whatever man dressed as a woman spends billions to the shill , money laundering actor in Ukraine and alignment now with Brussels as they eye the riches of Canada flooding us with migration and shoving us aside so the plunder is easy pickings. At 80 years old I see it all happen in the open and am staggered at the blindness of so many brainwashed Canadians and what is in store for their children and their children.

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