Trump Targets China's Allies w/ Sam Cooper

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptTrump Targets China's Allies w/ Sam CooperJason JamesMar 15, 2026ShareTranscriptWatch the full episode now:Read more at The BureauFollow Sam on XFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalSubscribeAuthorsJason JamesRecent PostsTrump Strikes Iran w/ Sam CooperMar 12 • Jason JamesEp. 120 - Sam Cooper: America First vs The New World OrderMar 11 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 120 - Sam CooperMar 8 • Jason JamesBehind the Trans Curtain w/ Soren AldacoMar 8 • Jason JamesGroomed Into Transgenderism w/ Soren AldacoMar 6 • Jason JamesEp. 119 - Soren Aldaco: Transgenderism and the Child Mutilation MachineMar 4 • Jason JamesRise of the Woke Right w/ James LindsayMar 1 • Jason James