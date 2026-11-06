Hi everyone,
I made a mistake in this week’s Behind the Wall email. We will be broadcasting today (Nov 6th) at 7:00pm EST (6:00pm MST, 4:00pm PST).
This time change will be in effect until the spring. Alberta is no longer on daylight savings and 6pm MST is the only time I have available for the stream.
Since we’re changing this at the last minute, I will be making the entire recording free for ALL subscribers for this week’s stream. Apologies to those who can’t join us live at the new time. Alberta now exists in a nebulous universe with constantly shifting time zones.
Hey James: " Alberta stopped changing its clocks and adopted permanent daylight saving time starting November 1, 2026.
The province no longer "falls back" in November or "springs forward" in March. Instead, it stays on Alberta Time (ABT) year-round, which is equivalent to Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)."
BC has done the same. We are now only 2 hrs behind EST.. BC time zone is PCT or -7 UTC permanently.