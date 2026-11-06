Hi everyone,

I made a mistake in this week’s Behind the Wall email. We will be broadcasting today (Nov 6th) at 7:00pm EST (6:00pm MST, 4:00pm PST).

This time change will be in effect until the spring. Alberta is no longer on daylight savings and 6pm MST is the only time I have available for the stream.

Since we’re changing this at the last minute, I will be making the entire recording free for ALL subscribers for this week’s stream. Apologies to those who can’t join us live at the new time. Alberta now exists in a nebulous universe with constantly shifting time zones.

Watch here on Substack, X or YouTube.