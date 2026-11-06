Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Dana West's avatar
Dana West
2h

Hey James: " Alberta stopped changing its clocks and adopted permanent daylight saving time starting November 1, 2026.

The province no longer "falls back" in November or "springs forward" in March. Instead, it stays on Alberta Time (ABT) year-round, which is equivalent to Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)."

BC has done the same. We are now only 2 hrs behind EST.. BC time zone is PCT or -7 UTC permanently.

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