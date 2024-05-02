Hillary Clinton called them “deplorables.” That’s where it started.

It was a devastating miscalculation; a pejorative struck upon by some halfwit campaign aide who had never ventured outside of their rubbery metropolitan bubble. If they had any contact with the world beyond that small inner sanctum of bellini sipping poli-sci graduates, they would have known those deplorables were most of the population that lived between San Francisco and Manhattan.

America didn’t vote for Trump because he was Trump. They voted for Donald Trump because he wasn’t Hillary Clinton. The cheeseburger billionaire was a more trustworthy choice than the establishment aristocracy.

We saw an elitist liberal class form during the Obama years. They had always existed, but more as a doorstop that periodically held the neoconservative plundering at bay. They were the academics who decried the war crimes and constitutional violations of the Bush/Cheney regime; the artists who made music and films that served as resistance messaging against the Military Industrial-Complex; the conscientious members of society who winced at the barbarity captured in photographs from the Abu Ghraib prison. They were the good guys—until it was their turn to spin the wheels of power.

It was a long, smug victory lap; eight years of arrogant banality and willful blindness. Barack Obama was as much a marionette for Wall Street as Ronald Reagan was before him, but he positioned himself as one of them—and he was black. He was instant boner material for every conflicted white liberal. Their outward support for him absolved them of their own inner prejudices; a superficial display of moral superiority over an outdated racism that didn’t exist anywhere other than as a projection of themselves. With every whistleblower Obama locked in solitary confinement or chased around the planet, and with every bomb he dropped on a wedding or a school bus full of children their mania only grew. If Edward Snowden tried to warn the American public of a rapidly expanding surveillance state, but the first black president said Edward Snowden is a traitor, then Edward Snowden shall dine on borscht in a Moscow airport as a citizen of nowhere with radio silence from supposed freedom fighters back home. It didn’t matter that it was blatantly obvious the neoconservative nucleus inside the Bush government was the same nerve center guiding the tentacles of the Obama administration, what mattered was the visual depiction matched with liberal idealism, and in turn, liberals realized they could indulge in their own unethical desires as long as they maintained the appearance of righteousness and purity.

Justin Trudeau was the natural successor to Obama’s mantle. He arrived during the last year of Obama’s reign and Canadian liberals wanted a taste of that sweet American virtue. He wasn’t the model statesman or powerful orator Obama was, but he was gentle, kind, tolerant; a human golden retriever.

The deplorables saw through the veneer of Obama and immediately recognized the embarrassing transparency of Trudeau. The only difference was the American deplorables suffered through eight years of being called racists for simply pointing out what was plainly happening in front of them while their Canadian brethren had yet to share that experience. Canada spent nine years sleep-walking with Stephen Harper; an even keeled economist who kept the country growing at a steady pace as prime minister and shied away from the spotlight. Liberals routinely attempted to drum up controversy around him, but despite some questionable relationships with China there was never much to scrutinize. He was mundane; the kind of guy who prefers missionary position with the lights and his polyester socks on.

Canada needed some of that Obama sparkle—and we found it in the purported son of the most divisive prime minister prior to him.

We learned quickly what it meant to elect a leader with all the sinister characteristics of Obama but none of the charisma. Die hard liberals white knuckled their way through an endless flood of criminality and ethics violations while those on the left with some modicum of self-respect took a running leap toward the center. Trudeau was full of the same leftist clichés as Obama, but lacked the commitment to his own sociopathy that allowed Obama to lie so convincingly.

Now in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic—and on the wave of climate change, the great reset and global technocracy—the deplorables have taken on new, more scathing titles. First we were anti-vaxxers. Then during the Freedom Convoy we were the fringe minority of racists and misogynists. Now we’re far right extremists and white supremacists.

These are all euphemisms, of course. What Trudeau is really referencing when assigning these titles is the middle class working man; the dirty faces on the other side of his tinted SUV windows building the homes we live in and paving the roads we drive on. These are the people who never bought into the grift; the ones who protested in Ottawa and shattered the illusion of his “sunny ways.”

The terms are doublespeak, or coded language, with the explicit intent to conjure a very specific image in the minds of liberal voters who inhabit the metropolitan areas where he still holds influence. When he says, “white supremacist” they see the same figures he sees; the hardhats and pick-up trucks; the single mom working overtime at the diner; the landscaper struggling to pay his rent.

The problem is this category of extremists is expanding to include the laptop class as Trudeau’s failing economy bleeds into those impenetrable bubbles. The attempt to draw further division and manipulate fearful voters is falling flat because those people are beginning to see themselves on the outside looking in, and the blue collar nightmare looming beneath the white collar dream is becoming more relatable as they too find themselves clipping coupons and drowning in credit card debt.

Another devastating miscalculation. There’s a lot of space between Montreal and Vancouver.