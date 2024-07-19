The bullet nicked his ear and hit an innocent bystander. He died instantly.

The bystander—not the ex-president. Unfortunately, Corey Comperatore will be largely forgotten due to the enormity of what’s transpired.

It’s been forty three years since a president’s close encounter with a gun toting would-be assassin. There are a number of obvious similarities between Trump and Reagan, but Trump bears a stronger resemblance to John Kennedy as it relates to the ire he draws from the deep state.

They hate him because he isn’t one of them, and he has no interest in keeping their motives concealed. The public facing representatives of the neoconservative political apparatus consider the televised smears against each other nothing more than partisan theater. Trump is an ultra competitive outsider so he takes them personally. When he responds he attacks their weakest point; usually saying the things that aren’t supposed to be said and showing the sleight of hand tricks behind the curtain. This is how he naturally agitates in the same fashion as—but with a giant leap beyond—Kennedy. He’s incapable of playing the game. He’s all gut instinct.

Ironically, there’s a Kennedy in this presidential race as well. He’s been denied secret service protection despite carrying the name of his father and uncle who were shot within five years of each other. He’s already had a few narrow escapes. The Biden administration was more than happy to tempt fate until Trump’s near miss obliged them to afford Kennedy the same basic security required for every popular candidate in years prior.

I knew if the American left ever radicalized it would transform into criminal authoritarianism. Historically it always has. The Nazis started as socialists. Hitler himself was never a leftist but saw a golden opportunity in that Germans were desperate for an exit from the turmoil of the Weimar Republic, and socialism was the antidote to the messiness of democracy and free markets. The seeds of tyranny live within collectivism. Communism and fascism are weeds that grow from the same root.

Woke neoliberalism was the vehicle that sowed the current cultural landscape of the west. It was wildly appealing to this generation of instantly gratified social media influencers in its uncanny ability to locate shortcut solutions to complicated problems. Gender and race took precedence over merit; your sexual organs and skin tone became your qualifications.

Planes fell out of the sky. Doctors removed the genitalia from confused children. A gunman walked past the secret service with a loaded rifle and shot from a distance close enough to smell Trump’s cologne.

Diversity, equity, inclusion.

Liberal legacy media reported the assassination attempt with the exact amount of integrity they’ve become infamous for upholding. At first they described it as a fall on stage. Then they acknowledged the gunshots as “loud noises.” The furthest they would extend themselves to brushing against the truth was in referring to it as a shooting—that was until the shooter was reported to be a registered Republican. Then they finally acknowledged what millions around the world perceived with their own eyes.

Democrats wrapped the internet in a thin film of thoughts and prayers. They, the people who spent years trying to imprison him on a variety of bogus charges, were now sending condolences to a man they emphatically claim is the return of the aforementioned Nazi dictator. It was the most revealing moment in modern political history; a flashbulb capturing every dark corner of the Washington, DC establishment. We were allowed a full view of the scummy bottom where they dwell amongst lobbyists and defense contractors. Their statements—mere formalities written and released by staffers in response to a traumatic event—were met with seething anger from the populace. This was an incident they themselves had contributed to. Trump was routinely framed as a misogynist, white supremacist, Russian spy, fascist—whatever pejoratives fit with the social causes of the day—and as the ideology they utilized to maintain control over unwitting simpletons intensified, it was only a matter of time before somebody fulfilled their not-so-secret desires.

It came from a rooftop four hundred and fifty feet away. The target stood on a platform in the direct line of fire. It would be a gift from God to an amateur hunter in a deer blind. Eyewitnesses alerted police to a man on the roof thirty minutes before the slug whirled by Trump’s head. Secret Service counter-snipers perched next to Trump spotted the shooter minutes before he pulled the trigger.

There are an abundance of questions here, and we have no choice but to search for a resolution ourselves because we can no longer trust the Biden administration or mainstream media to answer them honestly. There’s a growing list of former and active duty snipers perplexed as to how such an obvious vantage point could be overlooked, and more of us wondering how women half Trump’s size could ever be expected to shield him from incoming danger.

But I think we already know why.

Trump has pledged to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and most nonpartisan experts agree he’s the man to do it. There are billions of dollars in weapons and construction deals at stake—not to mention some of the most fertile farmland on earth—and for a bunch of globalist oligarchs who seem to be seeking dominance over the food supply, that soil might be more valuable than all of the drones to be deployed and Pizza Huts to be erected in Ukraine combined. Trump has correctly set his sights on China as America’s true adversary, and if the emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop are any indication, this current administration has some questionable ties to CCP-backed organized crime figures. John and Robert Kennedy went after the Italian mafia, which many historians have pointed to as being at least partially responsible for their murders. There’s no reason to believe this scenario is different. If anything, it’s far more significant in terms of size and magnitude.

There’s also the lawfare Democrats have exacted against Trump during the last four years—with the quiet support of some Republicans. The fear of retribution could easily drive those lacking a conscience to do the unthinkable—especially when you consider that most, if not all, are guilty of perpetrating actual crimes. The probability of a drained swamp is far stronger now than it was in 2016 since Trump has undoubtedly interpreted the impeachments and attempts to bankrupt him on an intimate level, and when you analyze the timeline of events from a bird’s eye view, who wouldn’t discern this as anything other than all out war?

There was a seismic shift in the political milieu when that .223 round passed through the cartilage of Trump’s right ear. Those on the fence threw their support behind him, others saw the image of a wounded man defiantly staring down a powerful enemy (the most powerful the world has ever known) and vacated their previously held notions of the orange tyrant one election away from marching liberals into death camps. All instinctively know there’s more underlying this failed assassination than some troubled kid looking to etch his name in the cornerstone of a turbulent era. The deep state has a floor, and whoever animates the rapidly deteriorating mind of Joe Biden is down there frantically trying to cover for a botched coup de grace.

It was the most costly miss in American history.