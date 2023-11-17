Great news, Europe! The digital ID has arrived! Here’s a fun, upbeat marketing video to make you think this is a good idea:

Remember the vaccine passport? This will function in the same way—except massively expanded to capture every aspect of your waking (and non-waking) life. Your entire existence will be stored in an app on your phone; medical records, vaccine status, driver’s license, bank accounts; all of your important information will be instantly accessible with a single tap on your screen. You’ll love it because it’s convenient—and we all know convenience is the ultimate sleeping pill for western society. You’ll punt your soul into the pits of hell if it means avoiding a flight of steps. You need immediate results, and that’s why they’ve developed this app just for you!

First, you’ll link every detail of your physical identity to the app—and don’t worry, if you’re non-binary or “other” gender, you will be represented with your own category and possibly even a rainbow background. The digital ID has been designed with inclusivity in mind. After all, every human being will be required to have one, and what’s more inclusive than that?

Now you’re all set up. You’ve snapped a profile photo and scanned your thumbprint to complete your cybernated self. Everything short of your consciousness is right here in your pocket—and if all goes according to plan, someday your consciousness will be in there too.

You’ll be tracked and surveilled twenty four hours a day, but it’s for your own safety. Your digital ID will protect you against pandemics, white supremacy, fascism, climate change; all potential hazards will be eradicated by your globalist guardians. They’ll even send an alert if a sudden surge of transphobia occurs within a hundred mile radius of your current location. You will know where hate is at all times so you’ll never have to feel marginalized again.

A universal basic income will be distributed according to your status as a racialized or non-racialized person. Black and Indigenous folk will be issued an extra thirty percent payment, and those recognized as colonizers or settlers will be issued thirty percent less as a form of reparations to the racialized members of your community. Other racialized minorities, transgender, two-spirit, gay, lesbian and non-binary identifying persons will be entitled to an additional ten percent payment—to be deducted from credits deposited into colonizer accounts.

All paper money will be eliminated and replaced by a central bank digital currency. Your digital ID will act as a wallet to carry this currency, and you will only be able to access your account via this method.

Since climate change is the greatest threat to humanity in all of recorded history, we will need a collective agreement to restrict travel and limit our individual carbon footprint. Together we can save our planet, and we will be required to make sacrifices in order to ensure a clean and sustainable environment for future generations. Gas burning vehicles will be outlawed and air travel will be limited. A specific number of carbon credits will be allotted to each digital ID at the beginning of every calendar year. Carbon credits can be redeemed for flights to domestic or international destinations, and can be exchanged for digital currency deposited directly to your wallet.

We will also be required to alter our diets as part of our commitment to living in harmonious balance with nature. Unsustainable foods like beef, pork, and organic vegetables will require carbon credits in addition to digital currency for purchase. If the required carbon credits are not available in your wallet, your digital currency will not be approved for the purchase of unsustainable foods.

Alcohol and opiate based narcotics, however, will not require carbon credits for purchase.

In keeping with our commitment to limit travel, our neighborhoods will be converted into districts—or what we refer to as “fifteen minute cities.” Grocery stores, restaurants, artisan shops and entertainment venues will all be accessible within these districts. If you wish to venture outside of your assigned district, you will be charged carbon credits in accordance with your distance of travel.

If you wish to earn carbon credits or digital currency beyond your allotted amount, you will be able to do so via a third system called “social credit.” In this system you will be rewarded for equitable and inclusive behavior. However, inequitable and/or deviant behavior will result in a low social credit rating and can result in a deduction of carbon credits and/or digital currency from your wallet.

Repeat offenders, or persons with a consistently low social credit rating, may have their digital ID temporarily suspended and may be required to complete reeducation as a prerequisite for a reinstatement of their digital ID.

You will be expected to stay up to date on your vaccines. An alert will be sent when you are due for a new vaccine or booster. Failure to comply with your vaccine schedule will result in an immediate suspension of your digital ID until all mandatory vaccines have been accepted.

Welcome to your clean and sustainable future. You will own nothing and you will be happy.

(Coming soon to North America)