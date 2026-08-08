Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

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Behind the Wall 054: Racist Algorithms and Multicultural Poison

Jason James's avatar
Jason James

Peyman Askari and I discuss the algorithms designed to perpetuate division, the hidden dangers in multiculturalism, and the need for western societies to demand higher standards.

Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on Substack

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