Behind the Wall 054: Racist Algorithms and Multicultural Poison

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.85Behind the Wall 054: Racist Algorithms and Multicultural PoisonJason JamesAug 08, 202685ShareTranscriptPeyman Askari and I discuss the algorithms designed to perpetuate division, the hidden dangers in multiculturalism, and the need for western societies to demand higher standards.Watch the In Lay Terms podcast and subscribe to Peyman on SubstackFollow Brave New Normal on X, YouTube and audio streamersThanks for reading Brave New Normal! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrave New NormalBrave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.Brave New Normal is a podcast hosted by Jason James. Every episode focuses on current events and interesting ideas emerging in the world of culture, politics and more.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJason JamesRecent EpisodesBehind the Wall 053: Anthony "The Science" Fauci vs The PeopleJul 30 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 052: Trump's China Conspiracy and Believing in NothingJul 23 • Jason JamesEp. 138 - James Lindsay: Mark Carney and the Mondialist ProjectJul 21 • Jason JamesEp. 137 - Sam Cooper: Canada's Growing Culture of SilenceJul 14 • Jason JamesEarly Premiere: Ep. 137 - Sam CooperJul 12 • Jason JamesBehind the Wall 051: Carney Madness and Finding the Middle GroundJul 11 • Jason JamesEp. 136 - Sam Cooper: Inside the Vancouver-Toronto Condo BailoutJul 7 • Jason James