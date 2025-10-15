It’s not a race problem. Race is the distinguishing characteristic so the conversation is always tethered to it, causing the discourse to derail into wild accusations of hate. That’s by design. We’ve been trained to focus on ethnicity because it distracts from the more complicated issues underpinning a conflict we’re all experiencing. It prevents us from addressing it directly because we’re afraid of the punishment we’ll have to endure if we do. We’ve watched others who’ve valiantly attempted to share their honest opinion suffer an instant reputational death, so the discussion is usually whispered between strangers after a glance of common understanding is exchanged or amongst friends in a secluded location. It’s always prefaced by the same qualifiers: “I’m not racist but…” or “I don’t have any problems with…” and then delicately confronted with additional disclaimers sprinkled throughout. We can’t locate the real source of the disturbance because we’re not supposed to. Those of us courageous enough to express their view on it in a public forum are often the lowest common denominator thinkers; the low IQ individuals who can’t escape the racial smokescreens that reduce the commentary to something resembling Jim Crow era rhetoric. The reduction repels rational minds and keeps us sequestered to quiet ramblings in private spaces. The truth is never discovered; the genuine sense of something amiss is tucked beneath the surface of polite society where it grinds beneath our feet and is rarely acknowledged.

But it’s not about race— it’s a cultural problem.

Mass immigration is destroying the national identity in western nations. That’s the elephant in the room we can’t acknowledge because our DEI brainwashing has made it a taboo subject to discuss. When you read the first sentence of this paragraph you automatically connected it to white nationalism. The image of a Neonazi skinhead typing some twisted manifesto formed in your mind because you were conditioned to interpret it that way. It’s why our postmodern neomarxist revolution occurred before the flood gates opened. We needed to be subdued by guilt and self-hatred prior to the arrival of our replacements, otherwise the vast majority of mainstream metropolitan dimwits would’ve never accepted it. Even the word “replacement” is prohibited in this conversation because it alludes to what’s been termed the “Great Replacement Theory”, which is a racist and xenophobic conspiracy theory according to the Anti-Racism Commitment Coalition and other George Soros funded leftist NGO’s. It’s a word that makes the aforementioned metropolitan jellyfish recoil in horror.

George Soros. More forbidden words.

Let’s break it down like this:

Poor black communities have fueled the American cultural engine for over one hundred years. Gospel, Blues, Country, Rock’n’Roll, Punk, House, Hip Hop— all of these musical genres are black inventions. The former slave class has contributed more to America’s global influence than any other group. They share the exact same genetics as West and Central Africans since that’s where many of the early slaves were taken from, yet they share almost nothing in common with Angolans or the Congolese. They see themselves as something different despite the genetic connection, and most if not all identify as Americans— not Africans or even Caribbeans. This is because they are culturally separate; a culture that grew out of African sounds and traditions but became one uniquely its own, incorporating European religion (Christianity) with a ground level American experience borne out of the post-revolutionary period.

In 2015 Justin Trudeau declared Canada the world’s first post-national state. Canadians who didn’t understand what that meant clapped along with his declaration, believing it to be another one of the vacuous Liberal platitudes they so deeply cherish, but those of us who did grasp the concept couldn’t believe our ears. He was going to gut the Canadian identity— not the white Canadian identity, but a national character that people of all races originating from all corners of the world contributed to. He wanted a blank slate; an empty space that he could fill with a new set of values in accordance with the ideology he was installed to enforce.

Mao Tse-Tung instituted a similar policy during his cultural revolution. He launched a war against the “Four Olds” in an attempt to wipe the memory of China’s rich history from the minds of the collectivized public and replace it with communist doctrine. Where Mao did this through terror and violence via his Red Guard, Trudeau did it through manipulating the natural human tendency for empathy and compassion via a massively expanded bureaucracy that controlled both academic and legacy media institutions.

In the decade that followed Canada accepted approximately 5 - 15 million new immigrants into a population of 30 - 40 million people— the vast majority of whom arrived from India. The sudden flood of immigrants served a variety of purposes, but chief among them— and the dirty secret none of us are allowed to openly discuss— was the corrosion of the Canadian identity. India alone is home to over 2000 racial and ethnic groups, each with its own cultural characteristics that often clash with the others. We saw this emerge in Canada’s urban centers where Khalistani separatists engaged in vicious brawls with Hindus and non-separatist Punjabis. In previous decades the expectation for new immigrants had always been cultural assimilation— a standard most immigrants were not only eager to meet, but passionately upheld as a symbol of undying loyalty to their new home— however, Trudeau’s neoliberal ideology flipped that expectation inside out. Canada was no longer a free and just nation, it was a country founded in racism, hate and barbarism, and when framed in that context, had no right to expect anyone to meet any cultural standard whatsoever. He conned metropolitan liberals into believing a blank slate was the desired path to achieving equity with groups who’d been historically oppressed merely by Canada’s existence— despite many of whom having arrived here specifically to escape cultural persecution in their homelands.

It was a sinister subversion of Canada’s core principles. Citizens whose families had built the country across generations, grandparents who’d fought and died in two world wars carrying the Canadian flag, great grandparents who fled slavery and found freedom here at the end of the Underground Railroad— all of it to be swept away by waves of foreign cultures with no connection to any of it, and no expectation to create one. A history that could be selectively rewritten depending on the whims of the ruling ideology— achieved through emotional blackmail and imported ignorance.

Canada, the United States and Western Europe are dying. Birthrates in these nations are far below replacement levels and are entering a stage of collapse. The shortcut solution is simple: shuttle in millions from the third world with birthrates 3x, 4x, 5x that of Canadians, Americans and Europeans. This ensures a replenishment of the tax base and an avoidance of economic disaster without ever addressing the true causes of declining birthrates: inflation and corruption that have contributed to an astronomical cost of living. In basic terms, many North Americans and Western Europeans can’t afford to have children— so they aren’t.

Furthermore, corporate interests love their slave labor. The master-slave relationship has been a feature of humanity since the beginning. In the past slaves were acquired through the conquering of villages, tribes and nations— weaker populations forced into subjugation by the more technologically advanced, domineering conquerors. In the modern era slaves are attracted to the first world through the promise of the American dream. They arrive in the west on their own accord, under the pretense that first world status can be achieved through an initial term of indentured servitude to masters who pay them half the wage of a citizen for twice the amount of work. Some do eventually achieve a version of that promise, but many don’t— and regardless of the unfavorable odds in normal circumstances, millions more were admitted into the west in recent years, overloading our systems and vastly decreasing their chances for success, where the same masters were waiting to whisk them away onto their plantations.

But there’s a more nefarious unspoken incentive: the national identity is a bulwark against globalism, therefore it must die. The Covid-19 pandemic enabled the largest wealth transfer in recorded history with trillions siphoned away from the middle class into multi-billion dollar corporate behemoths, and vaccine passports laid the groundwork for mass surveillance systems. What’s obvious in the aftermath is we’re being herded into a neofeudal global society— one ruled by an aristocracy composed of the public (government) and private (tech, defense, finance) partnerships that morphed into an incestuous orgy during the Covid period. In their vision for the future the average person will become a techno-serf; a slave monitored by digital ID, controlled by central bank digital currencies, and imprisoned in 15 minute cities.

Citizenship is a birthright, immigration is a privilege. Citizens can lay claim to ownership of a nation, immigrants are perpetual renters in this context— and because of their status, immigrants will live in compliance with the dictates of the oligarchical landlords. A citizen has an expected standard of living, immigrants will accept a lower standard because as renters they have less leverage in negotiating their quality of life. A citizenship by birth is the irrevocable foundation of an individual’s identity. A citizenship by naturalization is a secondary feature; a trivial title that can be revoked at any time.

And that’s the point: to replace the natives with foreigners and cheapen the notion of citizenship by turning it into a government issued permit rather than a God-given right. By trivializing your essence as a human being everything else becomes subject to the same treatment. Who you are is no longer a product of your creator and the country you own, it’s something defined by and leased from authoritarian bureaucrats.

The overwhelming flow of asymmetrical cultures into the west is intended to have a deteriorating effect. It’s dressed as racial conflict because it speeds up the rate of decay. The goal is to remove the crucial piece that anchors us to a common cause, then hitch us to a global state masquerading as nations; to degrade us all into a servant class dependent on the technocratic elites.

In the neofeudal future you will own nothing— including your identity.