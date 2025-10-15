Brave New Normal

Brave New Normal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irene The Insomniac's avatar
Irene The Insomniac
10h

Excellent article! Exactly how I feel. My parents were immigrants but asked for nothing except an opportunity to build a life and become Canadian. Too bad that’s considered “colonial” now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Chaykowski's avatar
Elizabeth Chaykowski
10hEdited

Once again, You have presented the situation concisely, and with clarity. If I might add My two cents worth. The human Spirit has a natural proclivity towards harmony, peace and love for all people. I think this natural proclivity, has been weaponized against the people. It is being utilized to gaslight the population, into accepting and furthering the imposition of globalization. Spoken by the Parasite seeking only more power and control: "Why are You resisting our plan for globalization? Does it not fall in line with Your natural desire for unity, peace, and harmony? Does it not resonate with Your idea that You are all One? Does it not fulfill the words of Your musical prophet John Lennon, in his song "Imagine"? Do You not see, this is the fast track to world peace?" The problem is, there is a vast difference between a unity of Spirit among the people, and a tyrannically forced, imposition of globalization: an imposition fueled by deliberately induced conflict, fear, and despair. The will of the people to choose, is not only discounted, but annihilated. The Spirit of course, is completely unacknowledged, and denigrated. No need for it, in a new world that runs more efficiently, when man becomes more integrated with machine, and therefore less human. I'm not sure if I explained this well, but I think You probably get My drift. Thank-You once again, for presenting this thought provoking and important piece.

Sovereignty Vs Machine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason James
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture